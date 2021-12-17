4 of 14 S'pore swimmers test Covid-19 positive in Abu Dhabi, whole squad out of Fina World Championships

Four national swimmers from Singapore have tested positive for Covid-19.

They are in Abu Dhabi for a swimming competition.

Those infected were not named.

The swimmers had taken a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test as part of the protocol at the Fina World Championships (25m) 2021.

Cannot compete

Fina informed the Singapore Swimming Association (SSA) that Singapore will not be able to compete at the championship as the positive cases were in close contact with the contingent.

The SSA said on Dec. 16 in a Facebook post it had been informed by Fina, the international swimming federation, about the results.

Singapore sent a contingent of 14 swimmers.

SSA previously said the 14 swimmers are: Ardi Azman, Teong Tzen Wei, Pang Sheng Jun, Darren Chua, Glen Lim, Maximillian Ang, Chan Zi Yi, Mikkel Lee, Nur Marina Chan, Ong Jung Yi, Jamie Koo, Ashley Lim, Amanda Lim, and Quah Jing Wen.

Quarantined

SSA said it is keeping in close contact with the swimmers, their families and the authorities.

Those who have tested positive have been moved to a dedicated quarantine facility.

The rest of the Singapore contingent are currently self-quarantined.

SSA said it is providing all the necessary support to ensure that the health and safety of our swimmers are taken care of.

It is making travel arrangements for members of the contingent who have not tested positive to fly back to Singapore.

The technical director Sonya Porter will remain in Abu Dhabi to look after the affected swimmers.

Porter will then fly back to Singapore with the swimmers once they are allowed to travel.

The competition runs from Dec. 16 to 21.

