S'pore postmen distribute ART kits to over 30 households in Pulau Ubin

Making sure every household gets it.

Fasiha Nazren | December 06, 2021, 05:15 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has been distributing Antigen Rapid Test (ART) kits to all residential households in Singapore.

This includes households that are not in mainland Singapore.

In a Facebook post by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, he shared that the distribution of ART kits is a "massive operation" that involves reaching out to every household in Singapore, including the small community in Pulau Ubin.

Pulau Ubin's only postman

Doing this task together are Singapore Post postmen, Shahruddin and Salleh.

Shahruddin (left) and Salleh (right). MCI Photo by Terence Tan.

Shahruddin is Pulau Ubin's only postman.

MCI Photo by Terence Tan.

Salleh helped him out for the day, distributing the ART kits to the 30-odd households living on the island.

MCI Photo by Terence Tan.

Ensuring every household gets it

Residents who weren't home also received their kits safely, with the postmen securely placing them in their letterboxes.

MCI Photo by Terence Tan.

In Heng's post, he said that frequent self-testing would become the norm as Singapore heads towards a new normal.

"I hope everyone will put these kits to good use and keep safe. My thanks to Singapore Post for helping out with the distribution to all our residents!"

Top image from MCI by Terence Tan.

