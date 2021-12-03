Back

S'pore company produces highly accurate & cheaper PCR test kits that can detect Omicron & Delta variants

About half the price of the imported ones.

Zhangxin Zheng | December 03, 2021, 03:19 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Home-grown medical technology company Acumen Diagnostics announced on Dec. 3 that it is now able to produce polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test kits that are capable of detecting both Delta and Omicron Covid-19 cases.

The two test kits Acu-Corona2.0 and Acu-CoronaDuplex are manufactured locally so they can be deployed quickly and are more cost-effective and affordable than imported kits.

According to the press release, the Acu-Corona 2.0 PCR test targets two Covid-19 genes - RdRp and E, while the Acu-Corona Duplex PCR test targets the E gene and S gene.

The portion of the S gene targeted by the Acu-Corona Duplex PCR test does not contain any of the 32 mutations that occurred in the Omicron variant, hence it can detect the Omicron variant.

The Straits Times reported that the PCR test kits are estimated to be half the price of the imported test kits. The test kits are already in use.

The company's two laboratories can also run up to 7,000 Covid-19 diagnostics tests daily.

Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientist of Acumen Diagnostics Ong Siew Hwa said, "As the Covid-19 threat continues to evolve with the emergence of a potentially more transmissible variant, Omicron, highly-accurate and cost-effective Covid-19 testing becomes even more important to detect and help curb the spread of the virus."

Singapore reported its first Omicron Covid-19 cases yesterday.

They were imported cases from Johannesburg, involving a Singaporean and a Permanent Resident.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Acumen Diagnostics

Twitter users in Japan speculate about possible Mount Fuji eruption after magnitude 4.8 earthquake

The Japanese authorities said there were no indications that the earthquake would increase the chances of Mount Fuji erupting.

December 03, 2021, 02:30 PM

S'porean actress Selena Tan gave up law career for comedy, sets up theatre company

She spent four years as a lawyer by day and a performer by night.

December 03, 2021, 02:03 PM

5 people in S'pore arrested for alleged involvement in WhatsApp account takeover scam syndicate

They are aged between 27 and 37.

December 03, 2021, 01:47 PM

NParks clarifies that they did not claim peacock owners not at fault, investigations ongoing

When AVS visited on Dec. 2, the peacock was caged in an enclosure.

December 03, 2021, 01:40 PM

S'pore delivers more than 100,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to Johor

Vivian Balakrishnan's last trip to Johor was in 2019.

December 03, 2021, 01:34 PM

Woman on MRT heard shouting at fellow commuter: 'How come your baby never wear a mask, huh?'

She sounded triggered.

December 03, 2021, 01:22 PM

M'sia reports first case of Omicron Covid-19 variant who had allegedly travelled via S'pore

She entered Malaysia on Nov. 19 before Omicron was known to the world.

December 03, 2021, 01:11 PM

Canada reports first record of Covid-19 cases in wildlife

No evidence of deer to human transmission yet.

December 03, 2021, 12:18 PM

Get your wines & spirits at up to 70% off this festive season at iShopChangi

Happy haul-idays!

December 03, 2021, 12:00 PM

Sembawang condo resident repeatedly hits & jabs golden retriever with broomstick

The dog did not retaliate.

December 03, 2021, 11:05 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.