Back

New wave of Omicron Covid-19 cases expected in S'pore: Lawrence Wong

It is inevitable as it has spread in countries everywhere.

Fiona Tan | December 27, 2021, 06:07 PM

Events

What and Where to Invest 2022: The Show Must Go On

08 January 2021 - 15 January 2021

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A new wave of Omicron Covid-19 cases is expected to hit Singapore in a matter of days, finance minister Lawrence Wong, who is also co-chair of the multi-ministry taskforce said.

He said in a Facebook post on Dec. 27: "Singapore must expect a new wave of Omicron Covid-19 cases in the coming days and weeks."

Omicron's spread in community "inevitable"

Wong echoed the Ministry of Health's (MOH) announcement on Dec. 26:

"Given the transmissibility of Omicron and the open nature of our society, it is inevitable that Omicron will spread in our community, as it has in over 100 countries already. In the coming days and weeks, we should expect more community cases, and rapid doubling of cases."

Wong added it is "inevitable" that Omicron will spread in Singapore's community because of the variant's transmissibility.

Recovery at home

As the current vaccines and boosters have been found to be effective in protecting against severe illnesses caused by Omicron, Covid-19 cases with the Omicron variant will be managed the same way as Delta Covid-19 cases.

This means that Omicron cases, or those who have come in close contact, can recover or isolate at home instead of going to a dedicated facility, Wong said.

This new treatment for Omicron cases was also announced by MOH on Dec. 26.

Wong said this move would prioritise Singapore's healthcare resources for Covid-19 cases who are more vulnerable or have more severe symptoms.

Get vaxxed

The minister also urged the unvaccinated in Singapore to get their vaccines, and for the vaccinated to get their booster shots.

Wong cautioned unvaccinated individuals and said that they "will face restrictions" such as not being able to return to office.

From Jan. 15, 2022, MOH will remove the pre-event testing (PET) concession for the unvaccinated.

Even with a negative PET test result, the unvaccinated will not be able to return to the office.

You can read Wong's post below.

Related stories

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image by Fiona Tan

KFC China releases Christmas-themed Hello Kitty bucket & train set, can be purchased online in S'pore

The train set also features My Melody, Hello Kitty's best friend.

December 27, 2021, 06:03 PM

Xi'an in China tightens restrictions 3 days after imposing lockdown amid rising Covid-19 cases

China recently recorded its highest number of daily Covid-19 infections since March 2020.

December 27, 2021, 05:51 PM

South Korea first in Asia to authorise emergency use of Pfizer's Covid-19 pill

Fast game.

December 27, 2021, 05:27 PM

S'pore boy, 10, finally attends Aston Villa match live in UK after previous game cancelled

He made it.

December 27, 2021, 05:27 PM

Little girl reportedly nearly drowned in waters off Siloso Beach on Boxing Day

She was rescued by her father.

December 27, 2021, 05:13 PM

Eat & play at new gastrobar in Orchard Road with gaming cafe next door

Eat, drink, and play.

December 27, 2021, 04:22 PM

New cafe at Orchard Central lets you buy from popular home-based bakeries on the spot

No need to pre-order online.

December 27, 2021, 04:20 PM

S'pore head coach Tatsuma Yoshida gets offers from Japanese clubs after AFF Suzuki Cup semi-finals

The future is uncertain.

December 27, 2021, 03:13 PM

S'pore photographer baffled why Sungei Buloh visitors not fearful enough of crocodile by footpath

People must respect the wild when in the wild.

December 27, 2021, 03:08 PM

Indonesian teens chase mosque staff with machete after WiFi password was changed

They were supposedly playing games when they were disconnected.

December 27, 2021, 02:26 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.