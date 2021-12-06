S'pore beats Myanmar 3-0 in first Suzuki Cup match

Singapore beat Myanmar 3-0 in the first match of the AFF Suzuki Cup held at the National Stadium on Dec. 5.

Some 7,588 people attended the match in the 55,000-capacity stadium with social distancing in place.

All seats allocated for Singapore fans were sold out.

Scorers

Ikhsan Fandi scored two goals (39th- and 45th-minute) and Safuwan Baharudin scored one goal (34th-minute), with all three goals coming in the first half.

The Lions are now in top spot of Group A.

Thailand is in second place after they beat Timor Leste 2-0.

Newly naturalised Singaporean, Song Ui-young, who is of Korean descent, started the match.

Background

The Lions won the Suzuki Cup in 2012 under coach Raddy Avramovic.

This time round, they are aiming to make the knockout stages.

The tournament is held once every two years.

In 2018, Singapore was knocked out in the group stages after beating Indonesia and Timor-Leste, but losing to the Philippines and Thailand.

The Lions finished third in the group and did not progress further.

Next match

Singapore will next play the Philippines on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

The AFF Suzuki Cup was supposed to be held in 2020.

It was later pushed back to April 2021 and then rescheduled again.

It will run from Dec. 5, 2021 to Jan. 1, 2022 in Singapore only.

Due to the pandemic, the tournament cannot be held on a home-and-away basis involving other countries.

