S'pore govt contributes more than S$81,000 for disaster relief efforts in M'sia & the Philippines

Supplementing Singapore Red Cross's pledges of US$50,000 (S$68,309) each to the Malaysian Red Crescent and Philippine Red Cross.

Faris Alfiq | December 22, 2021, 03:29 PM

The Singapore government will contribute US$60,000 (S$81, 876) as seed money to support the Singapore Red Cross's (SRC) public fundraising to aid disaster relief and recovery efforts in Malaysia and the Philippines, according to a press statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Dec. 22.

MFA said that the contribution by the government will supplement the SRC's pledges of US$50,000 (S$68,309) each to the Malaysian Red Crescent and the Philippine Red Cross.

"The floods in Malaysia and Typhoon Rai in the Philippines have resulted in the loss of many lives and widespread destruction of property, causing hardship and suffering to many communities," MFA said.

The ministry added that as a "close friend and fellow Asean member state, Singapore stands by Malaysia and the Philippines during this difficult time".

Singapore Red Cross pledged S$68,309 each to Malaysia and the Philippines

In a statement on Dec. 20, SRC pledged US$100,000 (S$136,618) in humanitarian aid to the Malaysian Red Crescent and the Philippine Red Cross, in support of their ongoing relief efforts. 

SRC said that they are also launching public appeals, where funds raised would go towards the relief and recovery of affected communities.

Details on the public appeal are available on redcross.sg.

According to the SRC, the relief efforts will focus on emergency healthcare, first aid assistance, and distribution of hygiene kits, shelter tool kits, tarpaulins, hot meals, clothes, mats, blankets and surgical masks to evacuation centres.

In the Philippines, SRC added that they would also support a local organisation to distribute relief items including water, rice, groceries to 1,000 households across six communities in need of support.

On top of that, psychological first aid is also provided in evacuation centres to affected persons.

"Restoring Family Links" service activated

Other than relief efforts, SRC has also activated its "Restoring Family Links" (RFL) service to assist Singapore residents to locate their immediate family members who may have been affected by the disasters with whom they have difficulty in contacting.

Those who require assistance may contact SRC at [email protected].

"These disasters once again highlight the need for the global community to come together to address the causes of climate change and environmental degradation," secretary-general and CEO of SRC, Benjamin William, said.

He added that SRC is supporting the rescue and relief efforts both in the Philippines and Malaysia.

"We call for the community's support this year-end, to share good tidings and to give comfort to our neighbours, whose lives have been upended due to the weather disasters," he added.

