Little girl reportedly nearly drowned in waters off Siloso Beach on Boxing Day

She was rescued by her father.

Belmont Lay | December 27, 2021, 05:13 PM

A little girl nearly drowned in the waters off Siloso Beach in Sentosa at about 6:30pm on Boxing Day, Dec. 26, Zaobao.com.sg reported.

According to the Chinese media, it is understood that the girl went underwater for a short while before she was rescued by her father.

The age of the girl was not stated.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said they received call for help at 6:35pm that day in response to an incident at Siloso Beach Walk.

The little girl was conscious when conveyed to the National University Hospital.

The incident caused alarm among beach goers and visitors in the vicinity, Zaobao.com.sg reported.

A video of police cars and an SCDF ambulance on the scene was uploaded to Facebook on Dec. 26.

The caption of the video asked: "This afternoon 7pm at Siloso Beach. Who knows what happened?"

