List of places visited by Covid-19 positive Japanese national in Shanghai becomes viral food map

A Japanese national in Shanghai recently tested positive for Covid-19 after supposedly breaching the city's stay home quarantine advisory.

In a strange twist of events, the person's location history accidentally created a food guide to authentic Japanese cuisine in the city.

Compiled a list of six Japanese restaurants

Twitter user @Hayami_kiraa shared a screenshot of a text message they received on Dec. 17.

Although the source of the lengthy message is unclear, it advised all to stay indoors, noting that entire residential blocks had recently been locked down.

It also claimed that a high-ranking Toyota employee and Japanese national is a confirmed Covid-19 case, and listed out six establishments the person had visited, all of which are Japanese eateries.

In the tweet, the user wrote that the Japanese national's movements have become a map for citizens to find authentic Japanese cuisine in Shanghai's Changning District.

The Twitter user also shared a screenshot of their conversation with their friends, who discussed that the first and last eateries on the list were indeed good recommendations.

The tweet received almost 3k likes and over 600 retweets.

A translated quote retweet also received 31k likes and over 6k retweets.

Loose translation: a Japanese guy got Covid-19 in Shanghai a little while ago so the city published a list of places he went for contact tracing…which people are now using as a restaurant guide for authentic Japanese food in the city https://t.co/1MVXr5wNKd — Gavin Cross (@thanksgaving) December 21, 2021

Underwent 14-day quarantine period

Based on Shanghai's Covid-19 reports, only one Japanese national was recently reported to be Covid-19 positive.

The Dec. 11 report said that the person had underwent a 14-day quarantine after landing in Shanghai from Japan on Nov. 21.

Another Twitter user wrote that the Japanese national had failed to abide by Shanghai's guidelines, which require travellers to stay home in the week after quarantine.

Instead, the Japanese national was clearly more interested in restaurant hopping.

