Men, 33 & 47, arrested after bloody brawl at Serangoon Central

Two men, aged 33 and 47, have been arrested for affray after getting into a fight at Serangoon Central.

In response to queries from Mothership, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed that they were alerted to a fight at Block 254 Serangoon Central on Dec. 5, at about 12:30pm.

A six-second clip of the incident circulating online depicts the two men in a brawl.

With blood streaming down his face, the older man taunted his opponent before attempting a punch. However, he lost his balance and fell before the punch could land.

While it is unclear what the man was saying exactly, commenters said they heard something about "touching" another person or object.

The younger man subsequently held the older party in a grip before raining blows on his head.

A female bystander shouted in Mandarin, "Don't fight anymore!" while others looked on.

Some shouts of alarm were also heard as the older man was hit repeatedly.

According to the police, both men had refused to be conveyed to the hospital. Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image via Patrick Tan/Facebook