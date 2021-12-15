Back

Golden retriever allegedly abused for 5 years in Sembawang condo is now with AVS

Investigations are ongoing.

Zi Shan Kow | December 15, 2021, 10:32 AM

The Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) has taken in a pet golden retriever that was filmed being repeatedly attacked by a woman at Skypark Residences Condominium in Sembawang.

In the well-circulated video, the woman was seen jabbing the dog with the end of a broomstick.

The dog was then forced into a corner on the balcony and did not retaliate.

Investigations underway

The golden retriever has been with AVS since Dec. 7.

"The dog is well and we are looking after it," said Jessica Kwok, Group Director of Community Animal Management at AVS, a cluster of the National Parks Board (NParks).

Kwok said that investigations are ongoing.

Members of the public who have any information about the case are encouraged to report them via the AVS website or call the AVS Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600.

Kwok said that all forms of evidence are critical to the process, and photographic and/or video-graphic evidence will helpful.

Any information shared with AVS will be kept strictly confidential.

Report instances of dog abuse

Kwok reminded pet owners to fulfil the standard of care for their pets, to ensure the pet’s shelter is safe and provide suitable food and water regularly.  

Pet owners can refer to the Code of Animal Welfare for Pet Owners to learn about the minimum standards expected of animal housing, management and care.

Facebook user Zoe Hannah, who had reported the issue and tracked down the Sembawang residence, updated her initial Facebook post, verifying that the golden retriever is no longer there.

She thanked those who helped the dog to regain freedom after five years of abuse.

According to the commenters who claimed to live in the same condominium, many neighbours have complained, and the pet is often left on the balcony, barking every day and night.

"If you encounter any such case, the best help is not to be silent," Zoe Hannah wrote.

Top images by Zoe Hannah.

