Cyclists draw Santa Claus route in S'pore

Because Christmas.

Belmont Lay | December 23, 2021, 03:10 PM

A pair of cyclists in Singapore drew Santa Claus on the face of this island.

They did so by cutting across multiple housing estates in the central and northeastern parts of Singapore, such as Ang Mo Kio, Yio Chu Kang, and Braddell.

The outline of the face that goes "Ho, ho ho" was logged in the Strava app by Lee Sisong on Dec. 19, 2021.

Although the Strava app registered the trip's distance as 48.9km completed in about four hours, it is understood that this is not the full distance covered to create the outline of Santa Claus' face.

Requires some tidying up

To make the the Santa Claus face more recognisable, the route has been tidied up, similar to what was done previously for cyclists who traced the Godzilla cycling route in Singapore.

There was a need to turn on and off the Strava app at certain points to make the image less unwieldy.

For example, the straight line across Santa's hat cuts through multiple estates, which is not physically feasible at times.

The route also cut across the Central Expressway (CTE).

The original route would have resulted in a more jagged outline.

In an Instagram post on Dec. 20, Li shared how he accomplished the route.

He wrote that he had to climb seven hills, as well as carry his bicycle to get across some water bodies, as well as up and down flights of stairs.

In total, the distance was about 75km and the journey lasted 10 hours.

