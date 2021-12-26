Back

Referee flamed for making poor decisions during S'pore & Indonesia AFF Suzuki Cup match

He made a number of controversial decisions.

Syahindah Ishak | December 26, 2021, 03:18 AM

The referee for the second leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup semi-finals match between Singapore and Indonesia has been heavily criticised by spectators for his poor refereeing.

Qasim Matar Ali Al-Hatmi, who is from Oman, made controversial decisions during the match, which he officiated with other match officials.

These decisions included:

Red card for Safuwan Baharudin

Lions defender Safuwan Baharudin was given a yellow card in the 36th minute, despite what appeared to be a clean tackle on Indonesia's Witan Sulaeman.

On the verge of half time, as Singapore was preparing for a set piece, Safuwan was given his second yellow and was sent off after a scuffle inside the penalty box.

No penalty for Singapore

At the 40-minute mark, Singapore forward Amy Recha appeared to have been fouled by Indonesia's Rachmat Irianto in the penalty box.

Rachmat's feet did not touch the ball as he lunged into the tackle. He clipped Amy's left foot instead.

However, the referee did not award Singapore a penalty.

Red card for Lions defender Irfan Fandi

In the 67th minute, Irfan Fandi received a straight red card after a challenge on Indonesia's Irfan Jaya.

Irfan's left hand had made contact with the Indonesia player's face, forcing the latter to the ground.

While a foul may be justified, many fans felt that a red card was too harsh for the Lions' defender.

Allowing an offside goal for Indonesia

In the 87th minute, Indonesia's Pratama Arhan scored an equaliser for his team, although he was marginally offside.

The linesman did not raise his flag and the referee allowed the goal.

In the AFF Suzuki Cup, there is no video assistant referee (VAR).

Singapore fans were not happy

Qasim, together with the other match officials, were whistled and booed by Singapore fans at the National Stadium throughout the game.

Things got heated online too, as Singapore fans questioned Qasim's capability and impartiality as a referee.

Fans also flocked to the Football Association Singapore's Instagram posts to criticise the referee.

