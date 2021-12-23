Heavily pregnant woman with no cash on her grateful after VivoCity Kopitiam manager taps his own card to buy her lunch

A woman in Singapore, who is heavily pregnant, has taken to Facebook to express her gratitude to a staff at the basement Kopitiam food court in VivoCity.

According to her, she was craving a hot plate lunch, but was short on cash as she only had her credit card and phone with her.

With no other way to pay for her meal -- the food court accepts only cash or Kopitiam card payment -- she ended up seeking help from the manager to top up her card using S$20 of his own money, indicating that she would transfer the sum to him via PayNow.

Told her to make order first

Instead of helping her with the topping up of her card, the manager, identified as Iqbal, then told the woman to just proceed to the stall to order her food and he would be with her shortly.

However, after she placed her order and he went over to the stall, he took out his own Kopitiam card and made payment on the woman's behalf, even though she was prepared to make a fund transfer to him.

To her surprise, the manager then informed her that the meal was on him.

This gesture touched the woman greatly.

Expressed her gratitude publicly

The woman put up her post in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group that is typically relied upon for complaining about people and things in Singapore.

According to her photo, the dish she ordered appeared to be the Pepper Lunch "Big" Rib Eye Steak, which costs S$16.90 before a 10 per cent discount is applied to Kopitiam card payments.

You can read her full post here:

I was at Vivocity Kopitiam B1 food court today with no cash - only a credit card and my phone. Because who uses cash nowadays with so many electronic payment options.🤦🏻‍♀️ So, being heavily pregnant, hungry and badly craving for pepper lunch I went up to try to buy a kopitiam card from the machine. There was a manager there at that time and I asked him if they accept credit card payment. He said that it would be better to pay cash. Being extremely desperate I asked him if I could personally transfer $20 via PayNow to him for cash from him. But instead he asked me to proceed to order fr Pepper Lunch and that he will be over in a moment. After I gave the cashier my order, he came over and asked if I wanted to add more dishes. And proceeded to tap his kopitiam card for payment. I had already whipped out my phone, logged into PayNow just waiting for his mobile number. And then he turned to me and said the meal was on him!!😭 Thank you Iqbal fr Kopitiam & Foodfare for an extra special meal. It was really sweet what you did for a total stranger. Grateful to have met you today. ❤️❤️❤️❤️

