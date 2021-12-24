Back

Skeletal remains of man found in Potong Pasir flat: Unit put up for sale, attracts buyers

Potong Pasir is an attractive location that is very close to town.

Belmont Lay | December 24, 2021, 03:18 AM

Events

What and Where to Invest 2022: The Show Must Go On

08 January 2021 - 15 January 2021

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

An HDB flat in Potong Pasir became the final resting place for one person who died alone at home without anyone knowing about it for several years.

This was until the remains of the elderly man in his 60s were discovered in the unit completely decomposed, with only a skeleton left behind.

The macabre discovery was made in July 2020, after the resident failed to respond to dengue checks carried out by the National Environment Agency officers, who then executed a forced entry onto the premises.

After more than a year since the man's remains were found, the flat has been put up for sale, with one potential buyer expressing keen interest in acquiring the public housing unit, Lianhe Wanbao reported.

What happened previously?

The remains of the elderly occupant were only discovered on July 2, 2020 after several unsuccessful attempts by NEA officials to contact the owner of the unit to carry out dengue inspections.

A locksmith was subsequently engaged to open the door of the unit located at Block 139 Potong Pasir Avenue 3, a block identified at that time to be in an active dengue cluster area with 178 cases.

The locksmith said at that time the body was found in the kitchen.

However, he could not tell if it was a man or woman, as the corpse had already decomposed and became "a skeleton".

He added that the windows of the flat were open and there was "no smell".

Died for more than nine years

Wanbao previously reported that all the calendars in the flat were showing June 2011.

This indicated that the deceased man had been dead and undiscovered in the flat for nine years by the time he was found in July 2020.

The man was born in 1948, and would have been around 63 years old when he died.

Flat cleared out, put up for sale

The deceased man's nephew, a 48-year-old businessman, told Wanbao that the flat had been emptied out and put up for sale.

He said his uncle had a gentle and humble personality and was a devout Buddhist.

He passed away peacefully at home without causing any disturbance.

Buyers need not be afraid or worry that buying the unit will be bad, the nephew said.

He added that he and his brother would donate their share of proceeds from the sale to the Sian Chay Medical Institution that provides free consultation services for elderly residents in the neighbourhood.

One woman keen to buy flat

News of the flat's availability has attracted potential buyers.

The deceased man's elder brother was reported as saying that multiple prospective buyers want to view the unit located on a high floor.

The 80-year-old retiree told Wanbao that he has engaged a property agent and is currently overseeing the sale of the flat, which will likely be sold at market prices.

One prospective buyer that Wanbao spoke to was Chen, 41, a taxi driver.

The woman expressed her interest in the house as she is drawn to the Potong Pasir neighbourhood.

This was after a friend of hers had moved into the area recently.

Chen said the supermarket, coffeeshop, and close proximity to the MRT are major draws for her.

Prospective buyer not worried

She also revealed that she started looking for resale flats six months ago.

So far, she has seen five or six flats, but none of them have been suitable.

The "House of Bones", as christened by the Chinese media, has not put her off.

Chen said: "I am harmless, and there is nothing to be afraid of."

"If the deal goes through, I will ask a priest to recite prayers before I move in, and set up an altar. There is nothing to be superstitious about."

Top photos via Lianhe Wanbao & Google Maps

Follow and listen to our podcast here

We asked a terrorism expert for signs of a potentially radicalised individual

The threat of terrorism is still alive in the region.

December 24, 2021, 02:50 PM

100 Easter eggs, callbacks & references in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' you may have missed

You know, I'm something of a movie fan myself.

December 24, 2021, 02:22 PM

Muslim-owned Italian stall at Gluttons Bay has S$14 truffle cheese wheel pasta

Say cheese.

December 24, 2021, 02:21 PM

Comment: How will PAP rise to the challenge as S'pore's one-party dominance era comes to an end?

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

December 24, 2021, 02:02 PM

Amazon stopped customer ratings in China to stop anything under 5 stars for Xi Jinping's book: Reuters

Not the first western tech company to comply with local censorship rules.

December 24, 2021, 01:46 PM

List of places visited by Covid-19 positive Japanese national in Shanghai becomes viral food map

Making the most out of the situation.

December 24, 2021, 01:40 PM

Car slams into traffic, 1 dead, 4 injured: Suspected drink-driving accident at Tampines Ave 10 & 1 junction

Police investigations are ongoing.

December 24, 2021, 01:36 PM

Customer pranks Seah Im hawker by making him call out 'Sayang' when food is ready

*blushes*

December 24, 2021, 01:33 PM

S'pore reaffirms 'warm & friendly' ties with South Korea during defence minister's visit

Both sides also discussed potential areas to strengthen cooperation in.

December 24, 2021, 01:25 PM

Louis Vuitton & Gucci sell products made from cruelly killed snakes & lizards: animal rights group PETA

PETA's spokeswoman Ashley Byrne likened the grisly footage to a scene "straight out of a horror movie".

December 24, 2021, 01:19 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.