I’ve volunteered with the Singapore Police Force for 54 years since 1967

Despite being diminutive in figure, Hamida Khalid has a presence that commands the room.

The 71-year-old, who has been volunteering with the Singapore Police Force (SPF) for the past 54 years, is currently an active volunteer with the Citizens On Patrol (COP) programme at Kampong Java NPC (KJ NPC).

Known as Mdm Hamida, she is also the patrol team leader, the "star sergeant" of the group of volunteers who regularly patrol the Jalan Dusun and Ah Hood Road neighbourhood to work with the police to detect and prevent crime.

As part of the pioneer batch of volunteers in 1967 under the Women Vigilante Corps (VC), Mdm Hamida has never stopped serving the community over the past several decades, and has continued to move through the different volunteer schemes with the police throughout the years.

We spoke to her to learn more about her passion for being a police volunteer.

When did you first start volunteering with the police?

I first started 54 years ago after Secondary Four, at 17.

I was one of the first volunteers for the Women's Vigilante Corps (VC) in 1967.

I did my duties, which included conducting patrols and visiting/ working alongside people with disabilities, at Joo Chiat Police Station, Central Police Station and Toa Payoh Police Station until 1981.

After the VC dissolved, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) came in to train us, and I joined them as a volunteer.

Later on, I was invited to join the Residents’ Committee (RC) when it was formed in 1982.

After that, I joined the Neighbourhood Watch Zone (NWZ) and now, COP, which was established under SPF in 1999.

Did you apply to become a volunteer?

Beside my school was Joo Chiat Community Centre, where I learnt to bake cakes and do some sewing.

One day, while I was there, I noticed some male vigilante corps doing parade.

I was approached by one of the corps officers, who asked me whether I wanted to join the female vigilante corps, which started my volunteer journey with SPF.

Were you working at that point in time?

I was working as a private tuition teacher, on top of volunteering.

I used to teach in the morning, before going for volunteering with the SPF in the evening.

Why not just join to become a full-time police officer?

I tried applying as a full-time officer with SPF.

However, last time, there was a minimum height requirement, you know.

After I was rejected, I just decided to forego it and become a volunteer instead, because I have a passion to help others.

Height is just one factor; I love to help, that’s what keeps me going.

What brought about your passion to help others then?

I used to stay in a kampong near Katong, where there used to be lots of gangsters.

My father was a Revenue Senior Grade Custom Officer, and his duty was to check the boats along Katong beach to make sure that there were no illegal immigrants hiding.

When I was in school, he would bring me to Katong beach at night to cycle around the area, for his patrol duties.

So I think maybe from there, with the inspiration from my father, I became passionate about enhancing the security and safety of my community, and decided to volunteer with the vigilante corps to assist police.

What keeps you going now? Actually, are you still in contact with the other female volunteers from the vigilante corps?

I have a huge passion to help, that’s what has kept me going all these years.

I can't keep still, haha, my eyes are always open, and my ears also.

Every day, in the morning, I will be at my window washing or in the kitchen, and so if I see anything that happens, I will call the police.

I lost contact with the other female vigilante corps – in 1981, after my kampong was demolished, my fellow female vigilante corps and I went our separate ways. No contact already.

Over the years, have you ever feared for your life while patrolling? How do you deal with that?

Yes, once I was conducting my vigilante corps night patrol alone, there was this big gangster who was following me.

He tried to be funny with me – like I walk then he would walk, I walk faster he keep faster behind me also.

While I was scared for my safety, I did my best to remain calm, and walked straightaway to Joo Chiat Police Station.

As we were nearing the police station, the man stopped following me and ran in the other direction.

Have you learned self-defence?

When I was in the vigilante corps, it was compulsory for us to learn judo for self-defence.

I remember back then, our judo instructors were from Japan.

What about using police equipment as a volunteer?

[Last time], maybe a baton lah. But we didn't use it, as once we use it we'll need to make a police report.

COP members are not armed.

What's day-to-day life like now as a COP member then?

I joined the COP programme in 1999.

[For context, the COP programme was launched in 1999, so community volunteers can help to alert the police upon observing suspicious activities or persons and help engage the community on crime prevention measures.]

As a COP member, I normally patrol around my estate with police officers from Kampong Java NPC.

Together with the RC members, we conduct house visits at every block and go door-to-door to engage residents.

We check if they have any concerns over the safety in our estate, we'll say “Hello, good evening, we’re the RC member and COP member, and with the Kampong Java officers, we’re visiting you..."

Some will be like, "Oh so nice you all patrol ah", but some also react with apprehension, like "Aiyo, what happen ah got police ah?", to which we'll usually let them know that no, we're just checking if there are any recent concerns of safety in the estate.

The patrols usually start from 7:30pm or 8pm, and stop at 9:30pm, as we don’t want to disturb our residents after.

Can you elaborate on how you work with the police?

When I'm on duty, I patrol with police officers to keep the community safe.

When I’m not on duty, I often look out my kitchen window to see if there are suspicious characters going around the estate carpark.

My residents also recognise me lah, especially the senior citizens, so if there’s anything they’ll tell me, and I'll advise them accordingly.

My balcony also faces the expressway so if I see a traffic accident, I call the police.

Has there been any memorable incident that happened in particular so far?

There was an incident a few years back [in 2014] during National Day, where someone kept throwing rubbish and shit into the canal, and some even landed on the cars.

Our National Day state flags decorations were also being thrown into the canal.

We made a police report, and the police approached me to ask where to install the CCTV.

I suggested a spot facing the canal.

With the installation of the CCTV, we caught the culprit; it turned out to be one of my neighbours.

On that note, what gives you the greatest satisfaction as a police volunteer?

Being able to help people. Also, seeing the cases I report solved by the police.

One example is a case of a suspicious man loitering at the carpark, he was looking into all the cars that were parked.

Based on the description provided by one of our residents, the police managed to detain the man, who had broken into one of the cars.

This shows that our community is safe, thanks to the actions of our officers.

Training is provided to COP members by the police since 2019 – like crime prevention training, and how to approach folks with calm.

We are dealing with members of the public, so we always have to be calm and patient, even if we’re scolded we try to smile.

Most recently, you joined SPF's Community Watch Scheme (CWS) too. How can someone sign up for CWS as a member, or COP?

I enrolled with CWS this year, and I asked all my COP members to join also already.

If you want to join the CWS, you just have to fill up the form, and you can join in!

[The Community Watch Scheme (CWS) will launch in December 2021, and is a new volunteer scheme that merges various existing ones, like the Neighbourhood Watch Zone (NWZ), Vehicles On Watch and Riders on Watch under one umbrella.

As a CWS member, you can help to report any suspicious behaviours, characters or objects to the police. You'll also receive the latest crime advisory/ alerts, and have opportunities to participate in events, workshops or programmes related to your areas of interest.]

Any one interested to patrol your neighbourhood and are able to commit to the duty/training requirements can also apply for Citizens on Patrol (COP) [which is separate to CWS] here.

Does this mean that you plan to continue volunteering all the way?

Yes, I still have the energy, so I'll go ahead.

I'll retire when I cannot have the energy.

The new [COP] members also still need my guidance – I’m now training two of them to take over from me [as patrol leader], they tell me, "But you must stick around ah, I need your help."

I'll continue to volunteer until health stops me from doing so.

