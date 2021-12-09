PM Lee pays tribute to Angela Merkel, congratulates new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

In a valedictory letter to outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Dec. 8, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong described their exchanges as "constructive and substantial."

"I have greatly valued your candour and methodical approach to the complex issues confronting our countries and the world," PM Lee wrote.

After 16 years in office as Chancellor, Merkel was replaced by Olaf Scholz, Associated Press reported.

Scholz was a vice-chancellor and finance minister under Merkel.

Germany's international stature would not be possible without Merkel's leadership

"Your illustrious achievements over the past 16 years have laid a strong foundation that will stand Germany in good stead for many years to come," PM Lee said.

He added that over her four consecutive terms as chancellor, Merkel steered Germany, and Europe through many highs and lows.

For that reason, Merkel had earned the respect of her peers in Europe, Asia and the rest of the world.

"Germany's international stature today as a reliable and responsible power would not have been possible without your wise leadership and commitment to fostering strong international partnerships through a rules-based multilateral system," PM Lee added.

Bilateral relations between Singapore and Germany grew

PM Lee also wrote that it was a privilege working with Merkel to strengthen the excellent relations between Singapore and Germany.

He said that bilateral relations between the two countries have grown, particularly in the areas of defence, education, scientific research, and Industry 4.0.

"I am especially grateful for your strong support for the EU-Singapore Free Trade Agreement, which has brought tangible benefits to companies in Singapore and the EU, including Germany," PM Lee said.

He noted that Germany is one of Singapore's key economic partners, and more German companies are investing in Singapore, including BioNTech, which is building a vaccine plant here.

Both PM Lee and his wife, Ho Ching, wished Merkel and her husband, Joachim Sauer, the best of health and fulfilment in their retirement.

"Both of you will always be welcomed as our guests in Singapore," he wrote.

PM Lee congratulated Olaf Scholz

PM Lee also wrote a congratulatory letter to Merkel's successor, Olaf Scholz.

He said that he was glad that the bilateral ties between Germany and Singapore have continued to deepen, underpinned by robust cooperation spanning a wide range of sectors.

Germany was also one of the first countries which Singapore launched a Vaccinated Travel Lane, which was a key step towards re-establishing air connectivity for vaccinated individuals amidst the pandemic.

PM Lee added that there is much scope for Singapore and Germany to serve as each other's hubs in each respective region, especially given Singapore and Germany's shared support for multilateralism, free trade, and a rules-based global order.

He suggested that both countries could also work together to strengthen ties between Europe and Southeast Asia, including under the auspices of the EU-Singapore Free Trade Agreement and the Asean-EU Comprehensive Air Transport Agreement.

"Given the many global challenges that we face, including the pandemic, climate change, and the impact these have had on our supply chains and livelihoods, it is timely that our two countries are looking to broaden cooperation in new areas such as the digital economy, cybersecurity, and sustainability," PM Lee said.

"I look forward to working closely with you on these and other issues, both bilaterally and at the various multilateral fora which our countries take part in."

PM Lee ended the letter by wishing Scholz and his government success in the years ahead and wished the best as Germany takes on the G7 Presidency next year.

Top images via PM Lee/Facebook and Angela Merkel/Instagram