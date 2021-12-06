Back

Pierre Png, Andrea De Cruz pay tribute to late liver surgeon who saved De Cruz's life

Rest in peace.

Mandy How | December 06, 2021, 12:34 PM

Events

Singgate Digital Lock 12.12 Sale: Season Of Gifting to your loved ones

01 December 2021 - 12 December 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Liver transplant surgeon Tan Kai Chah has passed away at the age of 68, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

The doctor, who was on a business trip in Hainan, is believed to have died of a heart attack.

Besides being the executive chairman of Asian American Medical Group, Tan is also known for performing life-saving surgery on local actress Andrea De Cruz in 2002. She had required a liver transplant after taking slimming pills Slim 10.

De Cruz's husband (then-boyfriend), Singaporean actor Pierre Png, had donated part of his liver to her.

After news of Tan's death broke, Png posted a tribute on Instagram, crediting him for saving De Cruz 19 years ago.

"You did everything you could, and year after year since we celebrate our transplant anniversary. Many continue to praise me for what I did but I always say it was all you KC, ALL YOU!"

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pierre Png 方展发 (@pierrepng)

The post was also accompanied by a photo of Png and De Cruz's younger selves:

De Cruz expressed her grief on Instagram as well, and thanked the surgeon for her life.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Andrea DeCruz (@andrea.decruz)

The couple recently went for a check-up, where all was found to be well with De Cruz's health.

As the actress has spent almost 20 years on immunosuppressants, which lowers the body's ability to reject transplanted organs, the outstanding results came as especially good news.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Andrea DeCruz (@andrea.decruz)

Top image via Asian American Liver Centre, Pierre Png's Instagram account

No dining in at Bishan Junction 8 food court for 10 days after patrons repeatedly flout Covid-19 rules

When diners don't follow rules, businesses suffer.

December 06, 2021, 12:24 PM

Grand Hyatt S'pore to host 2-Michelin-starred restaurant Koks for 4 weeks, 5-course lunch starts from S$228++

A taste of the Faroe Islands without the arduous journey.

December 06, 2021, 12:03 PM

MOH: S'pore expects to see more Omicron cases in community in weeks to come

Singapore expects to see more Omicron cases reported globally.

December 06, 2021, 04:51 AM

S'pore beats Myanmar 3-0 in first Suzuki Cup match

How far can Singapore go on home ground?

December 06, 2021, 04:18 AM

1 more imported case in S'pore tests positive for Omicron variant

Passenger was on the same flight as two others who have tested positive for the variant.

December 06, 2021, 03:52 AM

Bersatu Youth calls for Rosmah to be extradited from S'pore & her passport cancelled after missing court date

They also called for her to be extradited from Singapore.

December 06, 2021, 12:14 AM

552 new Covid-19 cases & 13 deaths reported in S’pore

Tonight's update.

December 05, 2021, 11:37 PM

77-year-old man missing, last seen at Serangoon Garden Estate on Dec. 5

The police are appealing for information on his whereabouts.

December 05, 2021, 09:12 PM

'Serious allegations' made in Committee of Privileges interim report without hearing WP leaders' evidence: Workers' Party

Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh is prepared to give evidence before the Committee of Privileges.

December 05, 2021, 08:23 PM

Shared corridor space outside adjacent HDB flats turned into pretty 'home garden'

Neat.

December 05, 2021, 07:30 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.