Pierre Png, Andrea De Cruz pay tribute to late liver surgeon who saved De Cruz's life

Liver transplant surgeon Tan Kai Chah has passed away at the age of 68, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

The doctor, who was on a business trip in Hainan, is believed to have died of a heart attack.

Besides being the executive chairman of Asian American Medical Group, Tan is also known for performing life-saving surgery on local actress Andrea De Cruz in 2002. She had required a liver transplant after taking slimming pills Slim 10.

De Cruz's husband (then-boyfriend), Singaporean actor Pierre Png, had donated part of his liver to her.

After news of Tan's death broke, Png posted a tribute on Instagram, crediting him for saving De Cruz 19 years ago.

"You did everything you could, and year after year since we celebrate our transplant anniversary. Many continue to praise me for what I did but I always say it was all you KC, ALL YOU!"

The post was also accompanied by a photo of Png and De Cruz's younger selves:

De Cruz expressed her grief on Instagram as well, and thanked the surgeon for her life.

The couple recently went for a check-up, where all was found to be well with De Cruz's health.

As the actress has spent almost 20 years on immunosuppressants, which lowers the body's ability to reject transplanted organs, the outstanding results came as especially good news.

Top image via Asian American Liver Centre, Pierre Png's Instagram account