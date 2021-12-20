At least 208 people dead after super typhoon hits the Philippines

At least 208 people have died, and 239 have been injured in the wake of the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines in 2021, the BBC reported, quoting local media.

Super Typhoon Rai made landfall on Dec. 16, Thursday, with wind speeds of around 195 km/h.

CNA reported that it sent about 300,000 people fleeing for safety.

52 people have also been reported missing.

Severe damage reported in coastal areas

The chair of the Philippines Red Cross, Richard Gordon, was further quoted as saying that coastal areas were in "complete carnage," with homes, schools and hospitals "ripped to shreds."

He told the BBC, "Many areas have no power, no communications, very little water. There are some areas that look like it has been bombed worse than World War Two."

Photos and videos of the devastation have also been posted online by municipal officials, such as governor Arthur Yap of Bohol province, as well as the Philippines Coast Guard, showing the extent of the damage.

S$30 million being sought for long-term relief

President Rodrigo Duterte has since embarked on an aerial inspection of the areas affected by the typhoon.

Both the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies have also launched an emergency appeal seeking US$22 million (S$30 million) for long-term relief efforts.

CNA further reported that the extent of the devastation has since sparked comparisons to Super Typhoon Haiyan in 2013, the Philippines' deadliest typhoon on record, when it left more than 7,300 people dead or missing.

