Pedestrian at Hougang mall carpark entrance flips off & stares down driver after being lightly honked at

A woman walking across the road entrance to the carpark of The Midtown in Hougang was apparently not pleased when the driver of the car she was crossing in front of lightly honked at her.

She made her displeasure clear by staring pointedly at the driver for several seconds before resolutely flashing her middle finger in the driver's direction.

Flipped off driver after light honk

In a video posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook, the car's dashcam shows it about to turn into the carpark entrance.

Suddenly, the woman appeared from the left.

The driver responded to the woman's presence by honking lightly.

Someone claiming to be the driver told SG Road Vigilante that they did so in order to "alert her to be careful as she was crossing without checking".

The woman did not appear to have seen the car before making her way across the junction, and slowed down only briefly before continuing on her way.

However, as she continued walking, she kept her head turned squarely to her right and stared down the driver for several seconds.

Then, she lifted her right hand and gave the driver the middle finger.

As she continued crossing, a silver car was exiting the carpark on her left, which she likely would not have seen because her head was turned to the right in order to stare down the camcar driver.

Luckily, the silver car slowed down which allowed her to cross without incident.

"Your grandfather road?", a voice in the camcar could be heard saying as the driver continued into the carpark.

Netizens' reactions

Many people commented on the Facebook post expressing anger at the woman's actions.

Some suggested that her family and friends be informed of her behaviour, while others posited that her behaviour actually stems from a bad upbringing.

Others suggested that the woman be reported to the police and taken to task for her actions.

A small minority, however, expressed their belief that the camcar driver did not need to have honked at all, and this situation could have been avoided.

