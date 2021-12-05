Back

Remove marine litter on kayak or stand-up paddleboard & win S$100 NTUC vouchers

Get rid of marine litter while getting some exercise done.

Fiona Tan | December 05, 2021, 03:34 AM

Events

Do you like to go out to the water? Would you like to also do some good along the way?

PAssion Wave is once again renting out kayaks and stand-up paddleboards for a challenge where NTUC cash vouchers worth up to S$100 can be won as the annual PAddle 'N' Klean challenge is back.

PAddle 'N' Klean challenge

participants have to register their groups in teams of up to five people.

They can do so here https://go.gov.sg/pnk2021, and download the GreenDay app on their mobile devices.

Using this app, participants can also claim their points and track their own as well as their competitors' progress.

Teams can earn and accumulate points when they engage in two tasks: Collect rubbish found in Singapore's waters and/ or track their distance kayaked or paddled.

Staff members will then weigh and verify the weight of marine litter collected to dole out the appropriate number of points.

Those participating will have to bring their own tracking devices/ apps to record their paddling distance, which will also be verified by staff members for points.

Points can be accumulated over multiple visits during rental operating hours within the challenge period, which runs from Dec. 1 to 31, 2021.

The top 10 teams with the highest points stand to walk away with NTUC cash vouchers.

Needless to say, prevailing vaccination-differentiated safe management measures and safe distancing measures apply.

How to rent

Excluding public holidays, kayaks and stand-up paddleboards can be rented for the challenge from Wednesday to Friday throughout the month of December 2021.

Slots will be released every Monday before the upcoming sessions of the week, and sessions have to be booked in advance.

Rental of kayaks

Here is where you can rent kayaks:

  1. PAssion Wave @ Pasir Ris

  2. PAssion Wave @ Sembawang

  3. PAssion Wave @ Bedok Reservoir

  4. PAssion Wave @ Marina Bay

  5. PAssion Wave @ Jurong Lake Garden

Each kayak session is two hours, and the kayaks available are double kayaks meant for two people.

Kayaks can be rented for the whole day at PAssion Wave Pasir Ris and Passion Wave Sembawang.

The rest of the PAssion Wave outlets have only two time slots: from 9am to 11am, and 2pm to 4pm.

Do note that participants have to at least be certified "1 Star" to rent kayaks from the Pasir Ris and Sembawang outlet.

Participants have to be at least seven-year-old, and younger participants have to be accompanied by a fee-paying adult aged 21 years and above.

Image courtesy of PAssion Wave.

Rental of stand-up paddleboards

Stand-up paddle boards can only be rented from PAssion Wave @ East Coast, and certification is required.

Each time slot is one hour and runs from 10am to 11am, or 2pm to 3pm.

Image courtesy of PAssion Wave.

You can see PAssion Wave's Facebook post for more details:

Top image from PAssion Wave/Facebook

