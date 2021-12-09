Back

Ong Ye Kung's encounter with Chief Stewardess & former MOH contact tracer captures improving air travel situation

Some green shoots.

Sulaiman Daud | December 09, 2021, 01:33 PM

Events

Singgate Digital Lock 12.12 Sale: Season Of Gifting to your loved ones

01 December 2021 - 12 December 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

On Dec. 9, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung shared a photo of himself posing with Rafidah, a Chief Stewardess with Singapore Airlines.

She's the one in red.

Pic from Ong Ye Kung's Facebook page.

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, air travel was sharply curtailed and many pilots and cabin crew were grounded.

Like many others, Rafidah joined MOH to assist with contact tracing.

In 2020, SIA announced that many of its staff were to help out with MOH's lack of manpower.

However, Rafidah returned to flying in September this year. Ong said:

"I bumped into her again at the airport a few weeks ago while going to Hong Kong. She told me that contact tracing work may be challenging at times, but the experience was priceless. But she knows her first love has always been flying, and she is immensely proud to be donning her SIA kebaya again.

Planes were grounded, but her passion for flying remains."

Ong said that Rafidah's story, like many others who contributed to the fight against Covid, was one of "passion and resilience".

He added, "I told her that our job is to revive air travel and have her and her colleagues take to the skies again. #Changi will soar again, and so will SIA."

As health minister and the former transport minister, Ong was involved in both the containment measures against Covid and the struggles of Singapore's air sector in the wake of flight restrictions.

In September this year, after an improvement in the Covid situation, Singapore announced its first Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTLs) with Germany and Brunei.

It then opened up more VTLs with other countries.

Although the emerging Omicron variant may yet put a dampener on flights, for now at least, Rafidah's story is an example that life is slowly returning to the beleaguered industry.

You can see the post below:

Top image from Ong Ye Kung's Facebook page.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Syed Saddiq leaves parliament halfway to help flood victims clean up their houses

Cleaning mud just one day after his birthday.

December 09, 2021, 01:21 PM

Pink 'train' at Orchard Central takes you on a journey of Insta-worthy Christmas decorations for photo ops

All aboard!

December 09, 2021, 12:20 PM

People re-selling free McDonald's S'pore picnic sets on Carousell for around S$40-60

Fighting capitalism with capitalism.

December 09, 2021, 12:15 PM

McDonald's breakfast picnic sets cause long queues, sold out within hours

Not unexpected.

December 09, 2021, 12:10 PM

Pfizer & BioNTech say 3 doses of their vaccine neutralises Omicron variant

Two doses will likely not be enough to neutralise the Omicron variant, but will still protect against severe disease, said Pfizer-BioNTech.

December 09, 2021, 11:32 AM

I’ve volunteered with the Singapore Police Force for 54 years since 1967

Mdm Hamida Khalid, 71, is currently an active volunteer with the Citizens On Patrol (COP) programme at Kampong Java NPC (KJ NPC). She shares with us her passion for her role as police volunteer for the past 54 years.

December 09, 2021, 11:08 AM

'I blundered the execution': US CEO apologises after laying off 900 employees over Zoom call

The apology was posted to the company's website.

December 09, 2021, 10:52 AM

Abandoned, emaciated pug is now adopted, described to be 'a young boy in an old man's body'

The pug is almost 11 years old but remains young at heart.

December 09, 2021, 09:50 AM

Polish woman speaks Singlish on TikTok as she's been in S'pore for a while

She said she loves bak kut teh.

December 09, 2021, 04:49 AM

709 new Covid-19 cases, 3 more deaths in S'pore

The current overall ICU utilisation rate is 49.8 per cent.

December 08, 2021, 10:13 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.