Punggol Town Hub opening mid-2022 with 700-seater hawker centre, rooftop BBQ pits & 5-floor library

Punggol becoming real happening.

Ashley Tan | December 06, 2021, 02:41 PM

Punggol will see a spanking new hub with a multitude of inclusive facilities opening in mid-2022.

Punggol Town Hub was unveiled as One Punggol during its topping-up ceremony on Dec. 4.

The ceremony was attended by MPs for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC.

Sun Xueling, MP for Punggol West and Minister of State for Education, and Social and Family Development, was also present.

Integrated hub

The one-stop community hub will serve over 200,000 residents and boasts an area of 45,100sqm.

Photo from One Punggol / FB

Photo from One Punggol / FB

It will be home to a range of facilities and amenities, including a hawker centre with 34 stalls that can seat 700 people, a regional five-storey library, and a childcare centre with 500 places.

Photo from One Punggol / FB

Other amenities include a Community Club, HDB Branch, blood collection centre, kidney dialysis centre and senior care centre.

Photo from One Punggol / FB

A multi-purpose hall on the fifth floor of the hub has futsal and basketball courts, as well as four badminton courts and 600 retractable seats for performances and ceremonies, The Straits Times reported.

Photo from One Punggol / FB

Residents can also enjoy rooftop facilities such as BBQ pits at the Sun Deck and Sky Deck.

Outdoor activities can also be conducted there.

Photo from One Punggol / FB

Hub is 80 per cent completed

The integrated hub is located at Punggol Central near Punggol MRT, and will be connected to Punggol Town Square, Waterway Point mall, Punggol Waterway Park and residential blocks by walking paths.

According to the hub's architects, DP Architects, the idea of a "kampung" spirit was weaved into its design.

Senior Minister of State for Health, and Communications and Information, and MP for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, Janil Puthucheary, said during the topping-up ceremony that construction was delayed due to the pandemic, ST reported.

However, One Punggol is on track to open progressively.

According to ST, the hub is around 80 per cent completed at the moment.

Top photo from One Punggol / FB

