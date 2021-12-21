M'sians show solidarity & share frustration over 'once in 100 years' floods

As of Dec. 21, at least 14 people have died and more than 66,000 individuals had to be relocated to relief centres across several states in Malaysia due to the massive floods over the weekend, on Dec. 17 and 18.

The affected states include Selangor, Pahang, Terengganu, Kelantan, Negeri Sembilan, Malacca, Perak and Kuala Lumpur.

According to the secretary-general of Malaysia's Environment and Water Ministry, Zaini Ujang, the heavy downpour which began on Friday, and continued for 24 hours, was a "once in a 100-year" weather event, Malay Mail reported.

He added that the amount of rainfall within the 24 hours was the same as the average rainfall for a month.

Flooded social media

Several residents in affected areas "flooded" social media shared their experience on social media using the hashtag #DaruratBanjir (Emergency Flooding).

AREA DENGKIL RIGHT NOW !!! PLEASE SEND HELP NOW ! #DaruratBanjir pic.twitter.com/8kn3RpdFOu — hanan | mengcraving lee know membercopy pc u (@linosjagi_) December 20, 2021

Several Tiktok videos also showed cats and other pets were being rescued during the flood.

not me crying bcs of this , thankyou so much abang foodpanda 😭#DaruratBanjir pic.twitter.com/hXwWdizBjc — ad ??! (@JAEADYUN1) December 18, 2021

Some were stranded in their vehicles and requested assistance by shining their light.

Others took the chance to do a once-in-a-lifetime photo op.

Show of solidarity

As the flood wrecked homes and damaged properties, Malaysians showed their solidarity in overcoming the crisis.

For instance, a wedding reception had to be cancelled due to the flood.

Instead of wasting the food, the couple decided to donate all the food from the wedding reception to a flood-relief centre in Klang.

A Sikh Gurdwara Sahib at Petaling Jaya, Selangor, also distributed food to those affected by the flood in the Klang Valley area.

i'm here at the Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya, where volunteers are preparing vegetarian/halal food to be sent out to the flood affected areas in the Klang Valley.



For further information, please contact @SikhInside #DaruratBanjir pic.twitter.com/gKpPshfbbf — Sadho (@sadhosays) December 19, 2021

People were frustrated

One Tiktok user, @marythehighness vented out her frustrations claiming that the politicians were not doing their job well in preparing for the flood.

She said that everyone has their responsibilities. As citizens, she said that their job is to work hard and pay taxes to the government. However, in this case, she felt that the government did not do their job well in protecting the citizens.

In another video, a man was heard speaking in Malay, questioning the role of the government in assisting the people.

SATU MALAYSIA PROTECT PAKCIK DON'T WORRY !! pic.twitter.com/wlCG1LYiqO — DYN | PRAY FOR MALAYSIA 🇲🇾 (@haechaniepinkeu) December 19, 2021

He said that in his view, the government agencies were "nowhere to be seen" in times of crisis.

He added that even in relief centres, those who were relocated there relied only on food and drinks that were donated to the centre, rather than the government's assistance.

Nonetheless, Malaysia's Senior Minister for Defence, Hishammuddin Hussein, posted several albums on Facebook to share the efforts of the country's military to assist Malaysians from all walks of life.

Other than rescue operations, Hishammuddin also shared the army's efforts in stocking up supplies in relief centres and for those who are in need of assistance.

Top images screenshot via Yi Da Ang and @emylyazlan/Twitter