209 new Covid-19 cases, 104 confirmed new Omicron infections in S'pore

Some numbers to take note of.

Belmont Lay | December 27, 2021, 03:25 AM

Singapore reported 209 new Covid-19 cases as of noon on Sunday, Dec. 26.

Out of these, 100 were imported cases.

One death was reported.

This took Singapore's death toll from coronavirus complications to 822, according to information on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website.

Out of the new cases on Sunday, 109 were locally transmitted.

This locally transmitted cases comprised 105 in the community and four in migrant workers' dormitories.

Omicron cases

The MOH website is presenting the daily new Covid-19 cases separately from new confirmed Omicron cases.

There were 104 new Omicron variant infections, comprising 73 imported cases and 31 local cases.

As of Dec. 25, MOH said there were a total of 546 confirmed Omicron cases detected in Singapore, with 443 imported cases and 103 local cases.

As of Dec. 26, Singapore has recorded 277,764 Covid-19 cases since the pandemic started.

Hospitalisations

Intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate: 50.1 per cent

In ICU required close monitoring: 8

In ICU critically ill: 18

Patients in hospital: 377

Requiring oxygen supplementation: 43

Vaccinations

Completed full vaccination regimen under national vaccination programme (aged 12 and above): 96 per cent of Singapore's eligible population

Vaccine booster shots: 36 per cent of the total population

