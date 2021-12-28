Back

Najib calls Mahathir a 'racist' & liar for U-turn on Forest City project once he became PM

Najib claimed that once Mahathir was in power, he changed his stance.

Faris Alfiq | December 28, 2021, 06:00 PM

Events

What and Where to Invest 2022: The Show Must Go On

08 January 2021 - 15 January 2021

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak had branded Mahathir Mohamad a "racist" and called him a liar for his change in position regarding the Forest City project in Johor, Malaysiakini reported.

Najib made the remark in his keynote address at the 2021 World Chinese Economic Forum on Dec. 27 at Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

Popular property investment among China investors

Forest City is a US$100 billion (S$135.4 billion) joint venture by Chinese developer Country Garden and Kumpulan Prasarana Rakyat Johor (KPRJ).

According to Malaysiakini, KPRJ is owned by the Johor government and the sultan.

The project was particularly popular with Chinese investors, with about two-thirds of the units having been sold to Chinese buyers in September 2018.

Malaysians made up only a fifth of the buyers.

Mahathir had also previously questioned Najib's comments on Forest City's leasehold in 2017.

While Najib had previously promised a 99-year lease on the land sold, Mahathir pointed out that the lease was freehold.

Najib had denied that he made the claim.

Forest City turned into a "political propaganda": Najib

In his keynote address, Najib claimed that Mahathir turned the Forest City project into "a political propaganda" to attack him, Malaysiakini reported.

Before Pakatan Harapan won the 2018 general election, Mahathir, who was chairman of the coalition at the time, claimed that the previous administration, Barisan Nasional, was "forsaking the country's sovereignty to China", Najib said.

Najib added that Mahathir had claimed that Malaysia was offering 700,000 citizenships to Chinese nationals to move to Forest City.

He branded Mahathir's claims as an "outrageous, racist and abhorrent lie".

Mahathir shifted stance once in power: Najib

However, once the PH was in power, Mahathir shifted his stance on the Forest City project, Najib claimed.

He pointed out that although Mahathir had initially promised to cancel the project if the PH rose to power, that did not happen.

Instead, Mahathir claimed that the project had "contributed immensely" to the government, Najib said.

He added that Mahathir claimed that the project had created employment opportunities, promoted technology transfer and innovations, and benefited Malaysia's economic growth and job creation.

Najib also pointed out that Mahathir had attended a ceremony to hand certificates of appreciation to the project's developers.

"Imagine, from (the claim of) selling sovereignty to a certificate of appreciation within a space of a year," Najib said.

Chinese investment drove Malaysia's economic development

Najib also touched on other China-related projects in Malaysia that had been suspended.

He said that Mahathir's decision to suspend the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), as well as two China-financed oil and gas pipeline projects, had "rattled the confidence of the Chinese investors' community", Malaysiakini reported.

"Although the ECRL project was restored under new terms and conditions, the Harapan government sang a different tune as compared to pre-GE14," Najib said.

He continued to say that the former PH government later "finally" admitted that Chinese investment and technological capabilities are "opportunities to drive Malaysia's economic development".

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via Najib Razak/Facebook

Celebrate the New Year with up to 70% off wines & spirits at iShopChangi

Get your hands on some alcohol deals.

December 28, 2021, 06:18 PM

S'pore football team coach Tatsuma Yoshida quits

Thank you Tatsuma.

December 28, 2021, 06:18 PM

Ex-Hokkaido Ramen Santouka chef opens Tampines coffeeshop stall selling ramen from S$8

Not your typical coffeeshop grub.

December 28, 2021, 04:56 PM

NTUC FairPrice discount schemes for seniors & low-income families extended till end-2022

The PG proxy will be also be extended until June 30, 2022.

December 28, 2021, 04:50 PM

Wang Leehom reportedly leaves hotel quarantine with 10 bodyguards & decoy car to evade paparazzi

Over the Christmas weekend.

December 28, 2021, 04:47 PM

MAS destroys millions of new S$2 notes after each Chinese New Year as they exceed circulation demand

Contrary to popular belief, new notes don't remain in circulation.

December 28, 2021, 04:28 PM

MS Explains: If the Committee of Privileges' videos are like a TV series, what's the season finale?

Mothership Explains: After 18 episodes with over 30 hours of runtime, here's some of what to expect next.

December 28, 2021, 04:15 PM

Motorcyclist giggles while squirting petrol from nozzle aimed at friend at Jurong Caltex station

Petrol is a flammable substance.

December 28, 2021, 03:51 PM

CNY 2022: 64 ATMs in S'pore to dispense new & good-as-new notes from Jan. 11, 2022

30 of them are pop-up ATMs.

December 28, 2021, 03:14 PM

M'sian doctor couple offers free medical services to flood victims despite losing their own clinic

The couple said they have been offering free medical services since the first day of the flood.

December 28, 2021, 03:14 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.