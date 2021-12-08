Back

M'sian court finds Najib guilty in 1MDB-related case, upholds conviction including 12-year jail term

The judges found out that Najib has "full dominion over SRC International".

Faris Alfiq | December 08, 2021, 12:03 PM

Events

Singgate Digital Lock 12.12 Sale: Season Of Gifting to your loved ones

01 December 2021 - 12 December 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Malaysia's Court of Appeal dismissed the country's former Prime Minister Najib Razak's application to appeal his conviction and sentencing involving the misappropriation of RM42 million (S$13.5 million) belonging to SRC International, Malay Mail reported.

The hearing was held through video-conferencing as Najib and several members of his legal team were allegedly in close contact with a Covid-19 positive case.

No good reason to disagree with High Court ruling

In delivering the unanimous decision, the judge, Abdul Karim, said that the judges found "no good reason" to disagree with the ruling of the High Court judges, Malaysiakini reported.

The High Court's decision from Jul. 28, 2020, found him guilty of all seven charges relating to SRC's RM42 million.

Malaysiakini also reported that the panel of judges ruled that the trial judge had correctly found that Najib was the shadow director of SRC International and "has full dominion over SRC International". 

In his judgement, Karim said that there was "no evidence that the money was from the Arab royal family and there is instead plenty of evidence showing the funds were from SRC".

Hence, the panel of judges upheld the trial judge's conviction, RM210 million (S$67.8 million) fine and 12-year jail term against Najib, dismissing his appeal.

Appealed the verdict

In response, the defence counsel has submitted a stay of execution of the RM210 million fine and 12-year jail term against Najib.

The submit for stay of execution can be for both sentencing and conviction, Najib's lawyer said.

He added that the team will be appealing the verdict to the Federal court.

According to Malaysiakini, the reason he gave was that Najib is Pekan's member of parliament.

Granted stay of execution

The judges had granted the application for stay of execution of the conviction against Najib, pending the former prime minister's appeal to the Federal Court.

Karim said that the terms of the stay are the same as that given by the High Court, namely that the bail remains at RM2 million (S$650,000) with two sureties.

Najib also has to report to the nearest police station twice a month.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Najib Razak/Facebook

Online learning platform allows students to donate to charity when redeeming rewards

Superstar Teacher has been supporting the Children’s Cancer Foundation since 2012.

December 08, 2021, 12:00 PM

Bloody fight at Serangoon Central started over a table: Wanbao

How did it end up like this?

December 08, 2021, 11:30 AM

Loh Kean Yew's coach beats chest vigorously like a gorilla to motivate him during matches

Kelvin Ho was once a national shuttler too.

December 08, 2021, 11:18 AM

Hougang bakery makes cakes with cigarette packets, condoms following customers' requests

The owner and baker said that he’s merely fulfilling customers’ requests.

December 08, 2021, 04:44 AM

Democracy always an 'ideal' cherished by China: Chinese Communist Party

Its white paper on "democracy" was published a few days ahead of the U.S.' Democracy Summit.

December 08, 2021, 03:43 AM

700 new Covid-19 community cases, 8 deaths in S'pore on Dec. 7

The current overall ICU utilisation rate is 53.3 per cent.

December 07, 2021, 10:43 PM

Chinese President Xi Jinping wants religion to be regulated & 'sinicised'

The government will 'guide' religious figures and followers to practise and nurture core socialist values.

December 07, 2021, 10:37 PM

Literally half wine glass exists for anyone pretending to control their drinking

Gives you the illusion of a full glass of wine.

December 07, 2021, 08:04 PM

S'pore remains 'deeply concerned' about recent developments in Myanmar: MFA

Singapore also calls for the release of all political detainees, including Aung San Suu Kyi.

December 07, 2021, 07:42 PM

S'pore allowing Covid-19 saliva testing as pre-departure tests for travellers

Local biomedical start-up trying to make service more widespread.

December 07, 2021, 07:22 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.