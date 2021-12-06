Back

MyRepublic's new 14GB data-only plan selling at S$3.99/month

If you need some back-up data, this may come handy.

Zhangxin Zheng | December 06, 2021, 02:21 PM

Telco operator MyRepublic has launched its "Data-Only Plan" today, which costs S$3.99 per month.

Details of the plan

According to the press release, users can enjoy up to 14GB of data at this price.

This is Singapore's most affordable no-contract, data-only mobile plan, according to the telco.

The data allowance comprises 4GB of high-speed data and an additional 10GB at a managed speed of 1Mbps.

Managing Director of MyRepublic, Lawrence Chan, said that this plan serves well as a secondary back-up SIM or for young teens who are getting their first smartphone.

What's unique about this plan is that users will not be charged "high prices" for exceeding their monthly data allowance. Instead, once the data cap is reached, users will have to buy an instant data booster through MyRepublic's mobile app from S$4 per GB or wait till the next billing cycle to come, the press release said.

The Data-Only Plan users can also access other services such as roaming data add-ons from S$6 via the telco's mobile app.

The Data-Only Plan is currently available only for MyRepublic fibre broadband customers, and is expected to be generally available in 2022.

If you are interested, you can sign up through MyRepublic’s MyAccount dashboard, or through any MyRepublic's official or partner retail stores.

