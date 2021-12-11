Back

S'pore couple finds sharp fragment in congee from Botanic Gardens food court, eatery investigating

The fragment turned out to be a piece of acrylic, which could have come from a container.

Nigel Chua | December 11, 2021, 04:41 PM

Events

Singgate Digital Lock 12.12 Sale: Season Of Gifting to your loved ones

01 December 2021 - 12 December 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

[UPDATE on Dec. 11 at 6:15pm: This article has been updated with Mui Kee's response] 

A lady in Singapore was having Saturday morning breakfast when she discovered a sharp fragment in their congee — after it scratched the inside of her mouth.

Her husband then contacted Mothership to highlight the unfortunate incident, involving Mui Kee Express at Cluny Food Court in the Botanical Gardens.

He shared that he had ordered one portion of sliced beef congee just before 9am on Saturday (Dec. 11) morning.

When the fragment was found, he immediately notified Mui Kee, so that the brand could take action to prevent others from getting hurt.

He shared his concern that the "very sharp" fragment could potentially be life-threatening if swallowed, and that he wasn't sure if his wife had swallowed any smaller pieces before finding the fragment.

Image by Mothership reader

He said that his wife only found the fragment before she swallowed the mouthful of food as she happened to be chewing on a piece of sliced beef at the time.

Otherwise, the man said, he "can't imagine" how things would have turned out.

Image via Mothership reader

He said that he also reported the case to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), in hopes that intervention from the authority would ensure that other consumers could avoid such cases in the future.

Eatery investigating

According to the man, a representative of Mui Kee called him and gave him a refund for his order.

He was then told that there were no glass objects in the kitchen, and after being asked to check the object again, was able to confirm that it was a piece of clear acrylic, and not glass as he had initially suspected.

GIF from video by Mothership reader.

"They suspected it’s from a broken container but cannot confirm anything," said the man.

The man said that while Mui Kee had been "responsive and responsible" in their follow up action, he considers such a "life threatening food safety issue" to be unforgivable.

"Hope more people will be careful with liquid food," he added.

Mui Kee confirmed that they are investigating the incident in a statement to Mothership.

"Upon initial investigation, this plastic fragment could have been from one of our storage containers which broke," said the statement.

It added that this was an "isolated incident" and that it had given the customer a S$100 voucher on top of the full refund.

"We have reached out to the customer and his wife and we are glad to know both are doing okay," said Mui Kee, adding that it would "further improve to prevent such matters from happening again."

Top image via Andrew Tan on Google Maps and via Mothership reader

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Popular M'sian tutor on TikTok resigns after asking his students to call him 'daddy'

Opinions were divided among netizens.

December 11, 2021, 06:09 PM

SGH nurse's passing sparks concerns over healthcare workers' mental well-being

SGH responded that they are providing support to colleagues and have offered assistance to the deceased's family.

December 11, 2021, 04:52 PM

Foodpanda to open 9 new stores around S'pore with 24/7 delivery, orders to reach within 15 minutes

Currently, Foodpanda has 15 stores in operation.

December 11, 2021, 04:11 PM

Man caught on CCTV loitering outside Siglap restaurant for over a minute before stealing customer's umbrella

Totally not suspicious at all.

December 11, 2021, 02:09 PM

Pregnant lady in S'pore thought she's having a stomachache, delivers baby at home minutes later

An unexpected delivery.

December 11, 2021, 12:20 PM

India removes S'pore from 'at risk' list, travellers no longer subjected to 7-day home quarantine

Singapore was on the list for nine days.

December 11, 2021, 12:14 PM

Why does it feel like yearly overseas trips are the only way S’poreans can truly escape from life?

Hobbies can't seem to fill that Japan-shaped hole in our hearts.

December 11, 2021, 11:58 AM

S'pore man who had sudden stroke at 36 holds on to hope while walking his long path to recovery

Stories of Us: 3 years after he suffered a stroke, Ian Tang has learnt to be patient, and enjoy the small victories.

December 11, 2021, 11:10 AM

M'sian siblings dress up as waiters to surprise parents upon returning home from S'pore after 2 years

A beautiful surprise.

December 11, 2021, 11:04 AM

S'pore Symphony Orchestra launches SSOLOUNGE to stream classical music concerts 24/7 anytime, anywhere

Now you can watch and rewatch SSO concerts from anywhere in the world.

December 11, 2021, 10:59 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.