Motorcyclist giggles while squirting petrol from nozzle aimed at friend at Jurong Caltex station

A motorcyclist has attracted public outrage after he was seen laughing while squirting petrol out of a nozzle at a Caltex petrol station, in a TikTok video that has since been removed.

According to Facebook group SG Road Vigilante, the incident occurred along Jurong West Avenue 1.

Pointed nozzle at his friend before squirting

The clip opens with the motorcyclist pointing the nozzle at his friend, who is also smiling, with the caption "f**k it, perpendicular parking."

He then turns towards the person who is filming the scene, laughs and squirts petrol out of the nozzle twice, before aiming it downwards at his own bike.

The video then repeats the moment once again in slow motion.

Afterwards, the video transitions to showing him chasing his friend around the street with his helmet.

Responses

Members of the public took umbrage at his actions, with many of them highlighting the dangers that the motorcyclist posed.

Another pointed out the cost of wasting petrol at a Caltex station.

For those of you not in the know, petrol is a flammable substance.

Follow and listen to our podcast here