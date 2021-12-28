Back

Motorcyclist giggles while squirting petrol from nozzle aimed at friend at Jurong Caltex station

Petrol is a flammable substance.

Matthias Ang | December 28, 2021, 03:51 PM

Events

What and Where to Invest 2022: The Show Must Go On

08 January 2021 - 15 January 2021

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A motorcyclist has attracted public outrage after he was seen laughing while squirting petrol out of a nozzle at a Caltex petrol station, in a TikTok video that has since been removed.

According to Facebook group SG Road Vigilante, the incident occurred along Jurong West Avenue 1.

Pointed nozzle at his friend before squirting

The clip opens with the motorcyclist pointing the nozzle at his friend, who is also smiling, with the caption "f**k it, perpendicular parking."

He then turns towards the person who is filming the scene, laughs and squirts petrol out of the nozzle twice, before aiming it downwards at his own bike.

The video then repeats the moment once again in slow motion.

Afterwards, the video transitions to showing him chasing his friend around the street with his helmet.

Responses

Members of the public took umbrage at his actions, with many of them highlighting the dangers that the motorcyclist posed.

Source: Screenshot from SG Road Vigilante

Source: Screenshot from SG Road Vigilante

Source: Screenshot from SG Road Vigilante

Source: Screenshot from SG Road Vigilante

Source: Screenshot from SG Road Vigilante

Another pointed out the cost of wasting petrol at a Caltex station.

Source: Screenshot from SG Road Vigilante

For those of you not in the know, petrol is a flammable substance.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Ex-Hokkaido Ramen Santouka chef opens Tampines coffeeshop stall selling ramen from S$8

Not your typical coffeeshop grub.

December 28, 2021, 04:56 PM

NTUC FairPrice discount schemes for seniors & low-income families extended till end-2022

The PG proxy will be also be extended until June 30, 2022.

December 28, 2021, 04:50 PM

Wang Leehom reportedly leaves hotel quarantine with 10 bodyguards & decoy car to evade paparazzi

Over the Christmas weekend.

December 28, 2021, 04:47 PM

MAS destroys millions of new S$2 notes after each Chinese New Year as they exceed circulation demand

Contrary to popular belief, new notes don't remain in circulation.

December 28, 2021, 04:28 PM

MS Explains: If the Committee of Privileges' videos are like a TV series, what's the season finale?

Mothership Explains: After 18 episodes with over 30 hours of runtime, here's some of what to expect next.

December 28, 2021, 04:15 PM

CNY 2022: 64 ATMs in S'pore to dispense new & good-as-new notes from Jan. 11, 2022

30 of them are pop-up ATMs.

December 28, 2021, 03:14 PM

M'sian doctor couple offers free medical services to flood victims despite losing their own clinic

The couple said they have been offering free medical services since the first day of the flood.

December 28, 2021, 03:14 PM

S'porean woman, 67, spends S$11,000 in single visit to Nail Palace due to alleged hard-selling

Nail Palace responded that they do not harass their customers and Loh's mother is a regular who enjoys their service.

December 28, 2021, 02:46 PM

Myanmar actor-model Paing Takhon jailed 3 years with hard labour for taking part in mass protests

Paing had been arrested in April 2021.

December 28, 2021, 01:57 PM

Despite size difference, S'pore & China share common challenges: Heng Swee Keat

Both countries want to uplift the lives of their peoples.

December 28, 2021, 01:19 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.