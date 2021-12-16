Back

HDB launching up to 23,000 new BTO flats each year in 2022 & 2023 to meet demand

HDB said it is prepared to launch 100,000 flats from 2021 to 2025, if there's demand.

Low Jia Ying | December 16, 2021, 01:06 PM

Events

Singgate Digital Lock 12.12 Sale: Season Of Gifting to your loved ones

01 December 2021 - 12 December 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Up to 23,000 Built-To-Order (BTO) flats will be launched per year in 2022 and 2023 across mature and non-mature estates, in order to meet "strong housing demand from Singaporean households", the Housing Development Board (HDB) said on Dec. 16.

This marks a 35 per cent increase from the 17,100 BTO flats that were launched in 2021.

In 2019, 14,600 BTO flats were injected into the supply.

HDB said it is also prepared to launch 100,000 flats in total from 2021 to 2025, if there is demand for it.

Flats to be launched across mature and non-mature estates

In 2022, the new flats will be launched in both mature and non-mature towns, such as Bukit Merah, Jurong West, Kallang Whampoa, Queenstown, Tengah, Toa Payoh and Yishun.

"The increased supply of flats will provide more housing options for young couples planning to start their marriage and parenthood journey, as well as for second-timer families, multi-generation families, the elderly, and singles," said HDB.

HDB also noted that the demand for public housing has increased significantly in recent years.

The overall number of applications received per BTO flat rose from 3.7 times in 2019 to 5.5 times in 2021.

More people opting for smaller households

HDB said the increased demand is due to more marriages among the larger cohorts of those born in the 1980s to 1990s reaching marriageable age.

It added that there is a growing trend of smaller households as more people are opting to have their own flats instead of living together as a larger household in the same flat.

It also cited Covid-19 related factors and the "buoyant resale market" that has led to more demand in the BTO market.

This sudden announcement of more flats comes after the surprise implementation of fresh property cooling measures.

From Dec. 16, the Additional Buyer's Stamp Duty (ABSD) rates for those purchasing additional properties will be raised.

The total debt servicing ratio (TDSR) for borrowers will be tightened.

The Loan-to-Value (LTV) limits for loans from HDB will also be lowered.

First-time homebuyers a priority

HDB said helping Singaporeans secure their first home is a "key priority".

Homebuyers may choose to buy a BTO flat from HDB directly at a subsidised price, or a resale flat from the open market, with a range of housing grants depending on their "individual needs and preferences".

Minister for National Development Desmond Lee said the cooling measures announced on Dec. 15 that took Singaporeans by surprise sought to "prioritise housing purchases for genuine owner-occupation, especially among first-time homebuyers".

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Jiachen Lin/Unsplash

Bangladeshi worker dies after being crushed by steel bars at Bedok worksite, leaves behind wife & 3 daughters

Local community initiative ItsRainingRaincoats (IRR) also appealed to members of the public for contacts in Bangladesh who could help Robiul's family.

December 16, 2021, 12:49 PM

Mandopop singer Wang Leehom divorces wife of 8 years

Wang wrote a statement on Dec. 15 to confirm about their divorce.

December 16, 2021, 11:45 AM

Lee Hsien Loong 2nd most admired man by S'poreans, YouGov survey finds

Something about him.

December 16, 2021, 10:19 AM

3 new preliminarily positive Omicron Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 2 of them dined in 4 Orchard restaurants

Staff and customers will be issued health risk warnings by MOH.

December 16, 2021, 03:49 AM

Pritam Singh's phrase 'your call' in Nov. 29 disciplinary panel interview with Raeesah Khan comes under scrutiny

The Leader of the Opposition also explained why he didn't use more direct terms.

December 16, 2021, 02:37 AM

Badminton: S'porean Loh Kean Yew beats opponent in 25 minutes to go to next round in Spain

A swift victory.

December 16, 2021, 01:46 AM

S'pore govt announces a slew of new property cooling measures as market heats up

HDB resale flat values have risen by some 15% since first quarter of 2020.

December 16, 2021, 01:31 AM

474 new Covid-19 cases, 3 more deaths in S'pore

Today's Covid-19 update.

December 15, 2021, 10:01 PM

WP senior leaders didn't hand over internal correspondences: Committee of Privileges report

The report stated that the proceedings "have largely concluded".

December 15, 2021, 09:27 PM

Inside the S'pore Police Force's raid on unlicensed massage parlours & illegal gambling

Investigations against 131 persons, comprising of illegal massage parlour operators, masseuses and customers are ongoing.

December 15, 2021, 07:19 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.