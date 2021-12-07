Back

No more MOH daily press releases on S’pore Covid-19 situation from Dec. 7

Daily updates can be accessed from MOH's website.

Zhangxin Zheng | December 07, 2021, 12:28 AM

Events

Singgate Digital Lock 12.12 Sale: Season Of Gifting to your loved ones

01 December 2021 - 12 December 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its Dec. 6 evening report it will stop issuing daily press releases on Covid-19 infection statistics from Dec. 7, "as the current wave of Delta infections subsides".

The ministry will continue to provide daily updates on the Covid-19 situation on its website.

The public can access the information such as the hospital capacity, status of Covid-19 patients, vaccination progress and the number of Covid-19 cases via https://www.moh.gov.sg/.

One of the statistics being monitored by the MOH is the week-on-week infection growth ratio.

MOH said as the present wave subsides and infection numbers start to stabilise, the ratio is likely to trend towards 1.

The ministry will continue to use week-on-week infection growth ratio as an indicator of how fast the virus is spreading within the community.

If the ratio were to rise rapidly beyond 1 on a sustained basis, that means the virus is spreading faster and is potentially the start of a new wave of transmission, MOH explained.

MOH will continue to update the public on significant developments, including information on the Omicron variant, through regular media statements.

The latest Covid-19 situation update:

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image by Zheng Zhangxin

S'porean women pickier than men when dating with average of 19 requirements: Dating app survey

600 Singaporeans were surveyed on their dating preferences.

December 07, 2021, 01:21 PM

All VTL travellers to S'pore must take daily Covid-19 ART tests from Dec. 7

This enhanced testing regime will remain in place for at least four weeks.

December 07, 2021, 01:08 PM

Pop-up Spongebob-themed cafe with Impossible Foods menu at Bugis from Dec. 16, 2021

I can't hear youuuuu

December 07, 2021, 12:56 PM

Miss flying? Tightened security screening at Serangoon MRT station gives commuters boarding feeling.

Just like flying but without the flying part.

December 07, 2021, 12:46 PM

Low Thia Khiang & Sylvia Lim didn't advise Yaw Shin Leong to stay silent: Workers' Party

He chose not to appear in front of the CEC, WP added.

December 07, 2021, 12:04 PM

Sold out: S$1,499 outdoor dome tent staycation by S'pore zoo

There are still some slots left on booking platform Klook.

December 07, 2021, 12:03 PM

Student, 23, sleeps & eats at Beijing hotels & VIP lounges for free by posing as wealthy socialite for 3 weeks

She did not spend a single cent for three weeks.

December 07, 2021, 10:48 AM

Soh Rui Yong crushes own national marathon record, first S'porean eligible to qualify for Asian Games

Insane pace.

December 07, 2021, 03:19 AM

662 new Covid-19 cases & 4 deaths reported in S'pore on Dec. 6

Tonight's update in full.

December 06, 2021, 11:51 PM

Yaw Shin Leong breaks silence, claims WP asked him to ‘stay silent’ in 2012 after affair allegations

After close to a decade, he has finally spoken up.

December 06, 2021, 07:03 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.