No more MOH daily press releases on S’pore Covid-19 situation from Dec. 7

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its Dec. 6 evening report it will stop issuing daily press releases on Covid-19 infection statistics from Dec. 7, "as the current wave of Delta infections subsides".

The ministry will continue to provide daily updates on the Covid-19 situation on its website.

The public can access the information such as the hospital capacity, status of Covid-19 patients, vaccination progress and the number of Covid-19 cases via https://www.moh.gov.sg/.

One of the statistics being monitored by the MOH is the week-on-week infection growth ratio.

MOH said as the present wave subsides and infection numbers start to stabilise, the ratio is likely to trend towards 1.

The ministry will continue to use week-on-week infection growth ratio as an indicator of how fast the virus is spreading within the community.

If the ratio were to rise rapidly beyond 1 on a sustained basis, that means the virus is spreading faster and is potentially the start of a new wave of transmission, MOH explained.

MOH will continue to update the public on significant developments, including information on the Omicron variant, through regular media statements.

The latest Covid-19 situation update:

Top image by Zheng Zhangxin