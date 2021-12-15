Back

474 new Covid-19 cases, 3 more deaths in S'pore

Today's Covid-19 update.

Matthias Ang | December 15, 2021, 10:01 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 474 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore as of 12pm on Wednesday (Dec. 15).

Here are the important numbers you should be aware of:

Situation update

New cases on Dec. 15: 474

New community cases: 442

New imported cases: 22

New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 10

Total number of cases reported thus far: 274,617

Deaths

New deaths reported on Dec. 15: 3

Total deaths reported thus far: 807

Recovery

Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 68

Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 4

Critically ill in the ICU: 28

Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 49.9 per cent

Vaccination progress

Percentage of total population completed full regimen: 87 per cent

Received at least one dose: 87 per cent

Received booster shot: 31 per cent

Percentage of eligible population fully vaccinated: 96 per cent

Updating of Covid-19 statistics on MOH website

MOH has stopped issuing daily press releases on infection statistics since Dec. 7, 2021, as the "current wave of Delta infections subsides".

The same infection statistics will continue to be updated on the MOH website on a daily basis.

The public can access information on the local Covid-19 situation, including hospital capacity, status of Covid-19 patients, vaccination progress and number of Covid-19 cases, on the MOH website here.

MOH highlighted that one of the statistics being monitored is the week-on-week infection growth ratio, which needs to continue to be below 1 before any restrictions are eased.

"As the present wave subsides and infection numbers start to stabilise, we can expect the ratio to trend towards 1."

MOH shared that it will continue to update the public on significant developments, including information on the Omicron variant, through regular media statements.

