McDonald's S'pore switches to strawless lids for all cold beverage paper cups

Red-and-yellow striped straws are one of the unique identifiers of McDonald's through the years.

Well, this is about to change, as McDonald's Singapore announced that all cold beverage cups would come with straw-less lids on their social media platforms on Dec. 10.

Out with the straws, in with the sippy lids

The announcement comes after McDonald's Singapore hinted at going straw-less on Dec. 9.

The organisation revealed that the paper cups for cold beverages would have sippy lids.

While McDonald's Singapore has not shared any photos of the new lid, a commenter on Facebook attached a photo of the sippy lids in Malaysia.

Here's a close-up of the photo:

Here is what we found when we went down to one of the outlets here.

McDonald's straw-less move met with mixed reactions

McDonald's move towards going straw-less has been met with mixed reactions, where some wanted the straw to remain.

Others were dubious and voiced out that McDonald's should go further in their environmental efforts.

There were also a handful of commenters who were genuinely concerned about the sippy lid's effect on the milkshake drinking experience and were simply unsure how to go about it.

In a 2019 pilot trial, 10 McDonald's outlets in Singapore did away with plastic straws and disposables for a particular time.

At these outlets, single-use plastic items, such as plastic bags, cutlery, saucers and McFlurry cups, were replaced with more sustainable alternatives.

Food-grade paper packaging and cutlery, and stirrers made of food-grade wood material were also used.

Related stories

Top image by Fiona Tan.