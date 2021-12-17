US man wears red thong as face mask, gets kicked off flight

A man in the United States was kicked off a commercial airline plane after insisting on wearing a red thong as a face mask.

LEAVE IT TO THE #FLORIDAMAN! This guy from Cape Coral tried wearing a #thong as a #mask on a United flight in Fort Lauderdale today. He was kicked off the plane. TSA and sheriff were called but passengers remained peaceful. #airtravel #Florida #aviation #travel pic.twitter.com/kUnkXrgTY8 — Channing Frampton (@Channing_TV) December 16, 2021

The passenger Adam Jenne, 38, was forced to disembark a United Airlines flight in Florida, local media NBC2 reported on Dec. 16.

Wearing the undergarment complied with Covid-19 regulations, the man said.

The aircraft was preparing for takeoff at Fort Lauderdale airport.

A video of the the incident on Dec. 15 was filmed by another passenger.

Absurd to wear mask

Jenne later told local media his actions were to demonstrate how absurd it was to force passengers to wear masks on planes only to take them off to eat and drink on board.

Airplane crew were seen informing Jenne that he would not be able to carry on flying with a thong on his face.

He left his seat after a discussion.

The thong was strung over his ears and the thin strip of cloth covered his nose with the remainder of it left dangling.

After his removal from his seat, one passenger was seen engaging flight crew to question if a man was kicked out of a plane for wearing a mask.

Transportation Security Administration personnel and a sheriff were reportedly called in, but passengers remained peaceful.

Not the first time wearing a thong mask

According to Jenne, this wasn't the first time he wore a thong to catch his flight.

He said he had worn underwear on his face before, and told the air crew that "it is a mask, doing its job".

United Airlines said in a statement that "the customer clearly wasn't in compliance with the federal mask mandate and we appreciate that our team addressed the issue on the ground prior to takeoff, avoiding any potential disruptions on the air."

Follow and listen to our podcast here