Man slips & falls into sea on Christmas after climbing up East Coast Park breakwater

A man slipped off a breakwater at East Coast Park and fell into the sea on Dec. 25, 2021.

Suspected to have slipped as breakwater was slippery

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the man had been out at East Coast Park to celebrate Christmas with his wife.

He reportedly climbed onto the breakwater alone to enjoy the vistas, but was suspected to have fallen into the sea due to its slippery surface.

Noticing that her husband had not returned after some time, the wife rushed over to check on him.

That was when she saw that her husband had fallen into the sea, whereupon she immediately called the police for assistance.

Man was unable to swim to shore initially

While the man knew how to swim, he was initially unable to reach the shore due to strong and rapid undercurrents, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

Thankfully, a passer-by threw him a life buoy, after which he was able to get back safely.

The man did not appear to sustain any reported injuries.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they received a call for water rescue assistance at East Coast Park near Carpark C3, on Dec. 25, 2021 at about 4:40pm.

SCDF's assistance had not been required, the statement added.

