Back

Man in China lifts sleeping ex-girlfriend's eyelids to access her Alipay, steals S$33,000

The man used the money to pay off his gambling debts.

Ashley Tan | December 19, 2021, 07:23 PM

Events

Singgate Digital Lock 12.12 Sale: Season Of Gifting to your loved ones

01 December 2021 - 12 December 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A man in Nanning, China has been fined and sentenced to jail for stealing around 154,000 yuan (S$33,000) from his ex-girlfriend's digital wallet.

Unlocked phone while she was sleeping

The 28-year-old man, surnamed Huang, had visited his ex-girlfriend, surnamed Dong, in December 2020.

He told Dong that he was there to return 60,000 yuan (S$12,873) he had borrowed from her while they were dating, reported China Press.

At the time, Huang was also deep in gambling debts.

Dong was sick during his visit, and fell asleep after consuming food and cold medicine Huang had prepared for her.

While she was slumbering, Huang used her finger to unlock her phone, and then lifted her eyelids to get past the facial recognition check on Alipay, a Chinese online payment platform.

According to The Paper, he then changed her password and transferred money from her savings account and credit services to his own account to pay off his outstanding debts.

Fled to another city

The next day, Dong noticed the unusual transactions. She was unable to reach Huang and subsequently lodged a police report.

Police managed to arrest him in another city in April 2021, and he was recently sentenced to three and a half years in prison, and fined 20,000 yuan (S$4,291).

An Alipay spokesperson told Yishou Video that "many conditions" will have to be fulfilled before money can be transferred out.

The spokesperson also added that the company will offer compensation in the rare case of a theft and users may activate multiple locks to improve security.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo from Unsplash

Omicron reported in 89 countries, cases doubling in 1.5 to 3 days with community transmission: WHO

"There are still limited data on the clinical severity of Omicron," said the international public health agency.

December 19, 2021, 06:48 PM

S’pore malls patrolled by NSFs from S'pore police counter-terrorism specialist unit

Cool.

December 19, 2021, 06:05 PM

Acres: Stop using glue traps for rat control, it's killing other animals too

It's cruel and does not tackle the root of the problem.

December 19, 2021, 04:39 PM

New free exhibition at National Library features art by students, artists with mental health conditions

The exhibition features the work of five artists and nine student artists.

December 19, 2021, 03:56 PM

Long queues to enter MacRitchie TreeTop Walk on weekend after reopening

Singaporeans being Singaporeans.

December 19, 2021, 03:52 PM

S'pore domestic helper guilt-ridden after elderly employer, 75, dies after getting Covid-19 from her

The elderly woman had not been vaccinated due to underlying medical conditions.

December 19, 2021, 02:33 PM

Lee Jinglei demands public apology & claims Wang Leehom offered her a condo to retract her claims

She said she wants Wang to take responsibility for his actions.

December 19, 2021, 12:56 PM

Man, 21, to be charged for posting Instagram Stories on 'dream' about gunning down Muslims

He also faces two other unrelated charges of making insulting communication and possession of obscene films.

December 19, 2021, 12:53 PM

Wang Lei crosses S$1 million in sales in 2 hours during livestream from Paris Gucci store

Around 32,000 people tuned in at one point.

December 19, 2021, 12:19 PM

Comment: Why do S’pore companies struggle to make it as global icons?

Cracking the code of the virtuous flywheel.

December 19, 2021, 10:15 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.