Man in China lifts sleeping ex-girlfriend's eyelids to access her Alipay, steals S$33,000

A man in Nanning, China has been fined and sentenced to jail for stealing around 154,000 yuan (S$33,000) from his ex-girlfriend's digital wallet.

Unlocked phone while she was sleeping

The 28-year-old man, surnamed Huang, had visited his ex-girlfriend, surnamed Dong, in December 2020.

He told Dong that he was there to return 60,000 yuan (S$12,873) he had borrowed from her while they were dating, reported China Press.

At the time, Huang was also deep in gambling debts.

Dong was sick during his visit, and fell asleep after consuming food and cold medicine Huang had prepared for her.

While she was slumbering, Huang used her finger to unlock her phone, and then lifted her eyelids to get past the facial recognition check on Alipay, a Chinese online payment platform.

According to The Paper, he then changed her password and transferred money from her savings account and credit services to his own account to pay off his outstanding debts.

Fled to another city

The next day, Dong noticed the unusual transactions. She was unable to reach Huang and subsequently lodged a police report.

Police managed to arrest him in another city in April 2021, and he was recently sentenced to three and a half years in prison, and fined 20,000 yuan (S$4,291).

An Alipay spokesperson told Yishou Video that "many conditions" will have to be fulfilled before money can be transferred out.

The spokesperson also added that the company will offer compensation in the rare case of a theft and users may activate multiple locks to improve security.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo from Unsplash