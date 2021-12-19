Back

Man, 21, to be charged for posting Instagram Stories on 'dream' about gunning down Muslims

He also faces two other unrelated charges of making insulting communication and possession of obscene films.

Ashley Tan | December 19, 2021, 12:53 PM

A 21-year-old man will be charged for a series of Instagram Stories posted back in 2020.

The stories detailed a dream he supposedly had about shooting Muslims and other minorities.

Posted violently graphic Instagram Stories

The police shared on Dec. 19, 2021, that they had first received numerous reports between June 7 and 8, 2020, about an Instagram user who had posted insensitive comments and threats that could incite violence against the Muslim community.

The posts also contained hate comments that could wound religious feelings, the police stated.

They contained graphic details where the man elaborated about how it felt "f*cking great" to gun down "anyone thats relatively brown or non Chinese looking [sic]".

He then continued about the "rush of enjoyment" he had felt during the dream.

Photo from Mothership reader

Photo from Mothership reader

Officers from the Jurong Police Division investigated and subsequently identified the man and arrested him on June 8, 2020.

A laptop, a computer and a mobile handphone were seized.

Man faces two other unrelated charges

For uttering words with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person under Section 298 of the Penal Code, the man could be imprisoned for up to three years, fined, or both.

The man is also currently facing two other unrelated charges of making insulting communication, "which is seen or otherwise perceived by any person as likely to cause harassment, alarm, or distress" under Section 4 of the Protection from Harassment Act.

If found guilty, the man can be fined up to S$5,000.

The second charge the man faces is that of possession of obscene films under Section 30 of the Films Act, which is punishable with a fine of up to S$20,000 or an imprisonment term of up to six months, or both.

More background information

Other disturbing postings by the man, who was a design student at Temasek Polytechnic, were aired back then as well.

Another Instagram Story of his that was circulated showed him saying that he would set a studio ablaze, taking the entire design school's block with it.

On June 8, 2020, Temasek Polytechnic released a statement on its Twitter page, assuring everyone that the school is aware of the incident, and that it "takes a very serious view" of the offensive comments.

The polytechnic said that they were investigating the incident and would not hesitate to mete out the necessary disciplinary action.

It is uncertain if the man is still a student at the school.

Top photo from The Law Office of Paul R. Moraski blog and Mothership reader

