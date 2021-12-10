Back

Msian-style fishball noodles with black sauce, shallot oil & handmade fishballs available at AMK

It may be sold out before the lunch hour.

Alfie Kwa | December 10, 2021, 11:54 AM

Events

Singgate Digital Lock 12.12 Sale: Season Of Gifting to your loved ones

01 December 2021 - 12 December 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singaporeans may be more accustomed to the taste of black vinegar and chilli paste in our bowl of mee pok or mee kia.

But this yummy bowl of Malaysian-style fishball noodles at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 is made with black sauce and shallot oil instead.

The making of the noodles

According to Singapore Foodie, the chefs are from Kuantan, the capital city of the state of Pahang, Malaysia.

The store, called Hup Kee Fishball, is currently run by two brothers who learnt the recipe from their father. They have a stall in Malaysia as well.

According to the stall's Facebook page, the brothers make the fishball noodles using fresh ingredients every day.

This includes their signature homemade chilli paste that customers can dip their fishballs into or add into their bowl of noodles.

Image via Malaysian HupKee Fishball Noodle/FB.

They also make a fragrant shallot oil that is drizzled and mixed with the noodles and other ingredients.

You can choose between mee pok, mee kia, mee tai mak, and kway teow.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Budget Food Lover (@affordable.food.hunter)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Macks (@nothingmach)

You can order their fishball noodles in two sizes – small (S$4.50) and big (S$5.50). You can also choose to have them dry or with soup. Each bowl of noodles comes with fishballs, fishcake and tau pok.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cecil (@shootandspoon)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by food baə (@babefood_)

Handmade fishballs and fish cakes

Speaking of fishballs and fish cakes: These are made fresh daily by scrapping the meat off yellowtail fish and shaped by hand.

Image via Malaysian HupKee Fishball Noodle/FB.

Customers have described the fishballs as both bouncy and juicy on the store's Facebook review page.

You can get a bowl of fishball soup for S$5, it comes with 10 fishballs. You can also order some yummy homemade fish cakes at S$2.50 each.

Image via Malaysian HupKee Fishball Noodle/FB.

One customer said in a Facebook review: "Go earlier than 9am to avoid missing out on the yummy handmade fish cakes."

Authentic Malaysian fare

A customer said that the blend of dark sauce and shallot oil is true to "Malaysian style" while another said the fishballs are the "closest you can get in Singapore that has that authentic Penang taste."

 

HupKee Fishball

Address: Ang Mo Kio Ave 4, Blk 158 #01-590 S560158

Contact: 9093 8576

Opening hours: 8am to 11.30am daily, except Mondays

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images by babefood_/IG and riinns/IG. 

S'porean actress Cynthia Koh somehow makes it to Greek TV for her outfit

How the news travels.

December 10, 2021, 11:52 AM

S$4.90 HSA-approved ART kits now available in S'pore

Under S$5 now.

December 10, 2021, 11:43 AM

Hong Kong food safety council recalls 6 Godiva ice cream flavours over banned 'pesticide' substance

The EU had previously deemed there is "no safe level" of consumption of the chemical – ethylene oxide.

December 10, 2021, 11:39 AM

Ex-Keong Saik Bakery chef opening Bendemeer cafe with bo bo cha cha croissant & cruffins

The only kind of flakiness we need in life.

December 10, 2021, 11:21 AM

Airport frontline worker, 24, could be S'pore's first local case of Omicron variant

MOH is conducting aggressive contact tracing to ringfence the cases.

December 10, 2021, 12:49 AM

682 new Covid-19 cases & 5 more deaths in S'pore

The current overall ICU utilisation rate is 50 per cent.

December 09, 2021, 11:05 PM

Land VTL travellers from S'pore to M'sia hit daily limit of 1,440 for 3 days from Dec. 3

11,963 travellers crossed the borders under the land VTL scheme.

December 09, 2021, 10:55 PM

Couldn’t get a VTL flight? These places in S’pore can make you feel like you’re overseas.

Miss travelling? Same.

December 09, 2021, 07:26 PM

New Zealand to ban smoking for young people, anyone born after 2008 can never legally smoke

The aim is to eventually phase out smoking altogether.

December 09, 2021, 06:40 PM

Textile Centre eatery giving away 100 packets of free biryani every week to needy until end-December

The restaurant aims to help the less fortunate, and those who are hard-hit by the ongoing pandemic.

December 09, 2021, 05:49 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.