Msian-style fishball noodles with black sauce, shallot oil & handmade fishballs available at AMK

Singaporeans may be more accustomed to the taste of black vinegar and chilli paste in our bowl of mee pok or mee kia.

But this yummy bowl of Malaysian-style fishball noodles at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 is made with black sauce and shallot oil instead.

The making of the noodles

According to Singapore Foodie, the chefs are from Kuantan, the capital city of the state of Pahang, Malaysia.

The store, called Hup Kee Fishball, is currently run by two brothers who learnt the recipe from their father. They have a stall in Malaysia as well.

According to the stall's Facebook page, the brothers make the fishball noodles using fresh ingredients every day.

This includes their signature homemade chilli paste that customers can dip their fishballs into or add into their bowl of noodles.

They also make a fragrant shallot oil that is drizzled and mixed with the noodles and other ingredients.

You can choose between mee pok, mee kia, mee tai mak, and kway teow.

You can order their fishball noodles in two sizes – small (S$4.50) and big (S$5.50). You can also choose to have them dry or with soup. Each bowl of noodles comes with fishballs, fishcake and tau pok.

Handmade fishballs and fish cakes

Speaking of fishballs and fish cakes: These are made fresh daily by scrapping the meat off yellowtail fish and shaped by hand.

Customers have described the fishballs as both bouncy and juicy on the store's Facebook review page.

You can get a bowl of fishball soup for S$5, it comes with 10 fishballs. You can also order some yummy homemade fish cakes at S$2.50 each.

One customer said in a Facebook review: "Go earlier than 9am to avoid missing out on the yummy handmade fish cakes."

Authentic Malaysian fare

A customer said that the blend of dark sauce and shallot oil is true to "Malaysian style" while another said the fishballs are the "closest you can get in Singapore that has that authentic Penang taste."

HupKee Fishball

Address: Ang Mo Kio Ave 4, Blk 158 #01-590 S560158

Contact: 9093 8576

Opening hours: 8am to 11.30am daily, except Mondays

Top images by babefood_/IG and riinns/IG.