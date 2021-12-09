Back

M'sian MP urges govt to ban porn websites, claims they will produce generation 'with a sick mind'

He's worried that Malaysians are looking at porn.

Faris Alfiq | December 09, 2021, 05:45 PM

A Malaysian Member of Parliament (MP) questioned the government's commitment to limit and ban access to websites containing pornographic materials.

"Worrying" that Malaysians are looking at porn

On Dec. 8, the MP for Kemaman constituency in Terengganu, Che Alias Hamid, described the trend of Malaysians surfing pornographic materials online as "worrying".

He shared that in 2020, Malaysians ranked fourth in the highest number of visitors to a pornographic website.

Alias did not explicitly mention the website in parliament. However, there have been media reports that say since 2020, Malaysia ranked fourth place in the number of visitorships to Pornhub, a popular pornography website.

Claims majority who watches porn will be addicted to it

The statistic he shared was from the period when Malaysia was under the Movement Control Order (MCO), when most Malaysians were stuck at home with few places to go to.

Alias said that he was "confident" that the majority of those who watch pornography will be addicted to it.

Therefore, according to this claim, he believes that the government should take necessary actions to cut off access to pornographic websites.

"The addiction will produce a generation of Malaysians who are physically healthy but with a sick mind," Alias further claimed.

Malaysia blocked nearly 3,000 porn websites

The Malaysia Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) had blocked 2,921 pornographic websites from September 2018 to the end of 2020, New Straits Times reported.

According to the MCMC, the government is still actively blocking access to pornographic websites at the moment.

The MCMC was responding to the statistic released by PornHub, which placed Malaysia fourth in the world for number of visitorships, as well as a news report that said three to four out of 10 Malaysians subscribe or view pornographic material every week.

In addition, according to Malay Mail, during the MCO period, Malaysia's police saw an uptick in child pornography cases.

A total of 45 child pornography cases were reported from March 2020 to April 2021, compared to 18 cases from February 2019 to March 2020.

via franco alva on Unsplash and YB. Che Alias Hamid/Facebook

