Domestic worker sneaks foreign worker partner into room, S'pore employer catches them & calls police

A foreign domestic worker in Singapore was caught red-handed by her employer in the morning with a male visitor, a foreign worker, lying beside her, having spent the night together.

The employer, Wong, said in a news tip-off to Mothership.sg on Dec. 21 that she and her husband called the police immediately upon discovering the stranger in their home and sent the domestic worker packing to go back to the agency within hours of being found out.

What happened

The discovery that the domestic worker was harbouring a man in her room was purely by chance as both she and her visitor overslept in the bedroom together.

Wong, 32, said the domestic worker was not up by 7:30am on Dec. 8, when she would usually be up by about 6am to make breakfast for the family.

As the domestic worker was assumed to have overslept, Wong's husband, aged 34, went to the room to wake her.

The head of the household, who had just woken up, then found the domestic helper still sleeping -- with a man wearing his boxer shorts lying on the bed next to her fast asleep.

Shocked and jolted from his morning stupor by the scene before him, Wong's husband shouted, "Who are you?"

He then immediately called the police.

Sneaked man into room on numerous occasions

In response to queries from Mothership.sg, Wong said the couple then admitted to the police that they had gone into the room without the consent or knowledge of the property's owners.

It was subsequently discovered that this was not the first night the couple had spent together.

The domestic helper had allowed her foreign worker partner to enter the room nightly over two consecutive weeks and he would spend a few hours in the room each time until about 4am before leaving the premises unnoticed.

The domestic worker had only been employed by Wong family for only about three weeks when she was caught red-handed.

Sneaked in via condo back door

The Wong family resides in a condominium near Bukit Timah.

The reason the family never discovered anything amiss was because the domestic worker's room is situated at the yard area with a back door that serves as a fire exit door, Wong said.

The back door, according to Wong, is never used by the family, even though there is a staircase from that door that leads down to the ground floor.

Closed-circuit television cameras are installed around the house, just that none are trained at the yard area, which is near the kitchen and away from the rest of the rooms, and away from the CCTV radius.

Wong said the lack of surveillance at that spot was by choice as it provided the domestic helper privacy, since her room is situated close to the yard.

The employer added that she never expected the helper to make use of this blind spot and the fire exit door to allow a stranger to enter and exit the house without anyone else's knowledge.

Wong said the helper would wait till the family have retired to their rooms for the night before she would unlock the fire exit back door to fetch her partner, and the couple would go up the stairs to the unit together.

The man would then leave the house the same way he came up without detection or causing alarm.

Wong and her husband have three daughters, aged two, four, and six.

Wong said the foreign domestic worker appeared capable as she had previously worked for another household for two years.

Contraceptives found

In photos provided by Wong, morning-after pills and a product to facilitate intimacy were found in the room.

A screen shot of a text conversation between the domestic worker and the foreign worker showed that they had discussed what they wanted to do in the room.

According to Wong, she has been informed that no action will be taken by the police against her former domestic worker and the foreign worker after two weeks of investigations.

However, this outcome has left her dissatisfied.

She said: "The foreign worker and helper clearly know he's not supposed to be there. Isn’t that in itself willful intent to trespass?"

"The foreign worker is being told by the police that he has not committed an offence. He will now inform his fellow friends about this loophole that they can enter private homes as long as the helper opens the doors for them, albeit without the knowledge of the legal homeowners or employers."

