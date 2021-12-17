Mahathir still warded in medical facility, no visitors allowed & no discharge date announced

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is currently "undergoing several investigations" that will be completed over "the next few days" at Malaysia's National Heart Institute (IJN).

This is according to a press statement on his Facebook page, shared on Dec. 17.

The statement was issued by the Corporate Communication Department of IJN.

No visitors

The statement added that due to the present protocols, no visitors are allowed to visit the former prime minister.

It added that Mahathir shall remain in IJN.

There was no expected discharge date for Mahathir included in the statement.

The 96-year-old politician was admitted to Malaysia's National Heart Institute at 7pm on Dec. 16 to undergo a "full medical check up and further observation."

The statement did not include any reason why Mahathir was undergoing the medical check up and observation at the facility.

Top image via Dr. Mahathir bin Mohamad/Facebook