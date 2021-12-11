Back

Grandfathers chastise both driver & cyclist in punny LTA video covering new rules from Jan. 1, 2022

If a grandfather saying 'I think I should put a grandfather clock in your car' is your kind of humour, you'll love this video.

Nigel Chua | December 11, 2021, 08:05 PM

Most people in Singapore would have heard of the expression "your grandfather's road" — most commonly used in the context of a sarcastic question about someone else's less-than-ideal road usage.

Here's an example:

Singapore's Land Transport Authority (LTA) has taken the idea that someone's bad road behaviour might be attributed to their grandfather's ownership of the road, and made it into a punny educational video on road usage.

The video starts with a driver and a cyclist getting into an altercation and asking each other if they are on their grandfathers' roads.

As their discussion heats up, their grandfathers suddenly appear to defend their reputation, saying that since their grandkids love to talk about them so much, they may as well show up to impart "some good ol' grandpa wisdom".

LTA's video has already drawn over 2,000 shares in less than 12 hours since it was posted on Facebook on Dec. 11, with many commenters praising its lighthearted approach.

"Grandpa wisdom"

The "grandpa wisdom" shared in the video turns out to be educational content on road rules and guidelines, some of which are newly introduced after a review earlier this year.

For example, the guideline that drivers should observe a minimum distance of 1.5m when passing cyclists on roads, demonstrated in the video:

As well as the new rule limiting cyclists to groups of 10 if riding abreast, or five if riding single file, which will be taking effect from Jan. 1, 2022:

The video also reiterated existing messaging such as the need for drivers to switch on their headlights after 7pm, and the advice for cyclists to be dressed in bright clothing when riding at night.

This part of the video featured the cyclist's all-black outfit being transformed into something more colourful, with just a snap of "Ah Gong"'s fingers and a puff of smoke.

If only "Ah Gong" could change road users' behaviour as simply as that.

You can watch the video here:

All article images via video by LTA

