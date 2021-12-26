Back

LTA hashtags #NoWayHome after impounding 10 devices & 6 vehicles over Christmas weekend

Ouch.

Lean Jinghui | December 26, 2021, 10:26 PM

Events

What and Where to Invest 2022: The Show Must Go On

08 January 2021 - 15 January 2021

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

In a Facebook post on Dec. 26, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) revealed that it had detected a total of 215 vehicle-related offences and 111 active mobility offences over festive weekend.

This included illegal exhaust modifications, non-compliant window tinting and license plates, as well as riding motorised devices on footpaths.

Deterrence purposes

LTA officers worked closely with other agencies, such as the Singapore Police Force (SPF), the National Parks Board (NParks) and the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) to carry out its operations, including a major enforcement effort on Christmas Eve.

The multi-agency enforcement effort was meant to "deter errant active mobility users and illegal car modifications."

A road block was set up along Penang Road together with Traffic Police to check for vehicles with illegal modifications and traffic offences.

Via LTA's Facebook

Via LTA's Facebook

Some were found to have non-compliant window tinting, suspected illegally modified exhausts, or were carrying goods that exceeded the permissible laden weight limit.

This vehicle was stopped along the PIE and checked for suspected illegal modifications. Those who illegally modify or use such vehicles can be fined up to S$5,000, jailed up to three months, or both. The penalties for repeat offenders are doubled. Via LTA's Facebook.

This motorcycle travelling along the KJE had an improper licence plate. Via LTA's Facebook.

10 devices and six vehicles impounded

Over the course of LTA's operations, a total of 10 devices and six vehicles were impounded.

Devices found to be non-compliant were impounded. Via LTA's Facebook.

LTA officers spotted this power-assisted bike (PAB) that was fitted with a start-up throttle around Sims Drive. Via LTA's Facebook.

Among the other offences was one where an underaged rider was caught using a PAB outside Marina Bay Sands.

According to the LTA, users of such devices must be at least 16 years old.

Via LTA's Facebook.

Motorcycles and PABs are not allowed on footpaths.

Motorcycles on footpaths outside Bedok Mall. Motorcycles must only be ridden on the road. Via LTA's Facebook.

A personal mobility device rider was using his device on a footpath in Punggol which is not allowed. Via LTA's Facebook.

In its post, LTA urged members of the public to observe its guidelines and regulations, and to not let "irresponsible behaviour mar the festive experience [...]."

It also reminded the public that a new regulation—where cycling groups must not exceed the maximum length of five bicycles (or ten cyclists when riding two abreast where permitted)—will kick in from Jan. 1, 2022.

You can find the full Facebook post here:

Follow and listen to our podcast here

All images via LTA's Facebook page

59-year-old fatality from Tampines collision was artist who became private hire driver due to Covid-19: Shin Min

A student described the deceased as a kind and patient person.

December 26, 2021, 09:31 PM

Members of public wave enthusiastically to Team S'pore world champions in heroes' parade

Singapore represent.

December 26, 2021, 08:20 PM

Actress from viral 'Crimewatch' clip says she's already 'immune' to the cringe

She was not too stunned to speak.

December 26, 2021, 07:58 PM

MOH debunks Bloomberg's claim that S'pore authorities are separating children from families in 'Omicron chaos'

All cases 12 and below have been accompanied by a caregiver.

December 26, 2021, 05:16 PM

HK singer Jenny Tseng, 68, criticises Lee Jinglei for being 'ruthless' & not knowing when to stop

She also expressed her displeasure at the non-stop coverage of the entire saga on TV.

December 26, 2021, 04:14 PM

RM & Jin from BTS also test positive for Covid-19

They are experiencing mild to no symptoms.

December 26, 2021, 03:58 PM

I finished Season 2 of ‘Emily in Paris’ in one sitting & got to switch off my brain for 5 hours. Nice.

Emily has a total of three baguettes this season. Two leftovers, one fresh.

December 26, 2021, 03:04 PM

Staycation at Haw Par Villa in pop-up container hotels, prices start at S$200++

Guess you can say it is an otherworldly experience.

December 26, 2021, 01:00 PM

Man slips & falls into sea on Christmas after climbing up East Coast Park breakwater

The man did not appear to sustain any injuries.

December 26, 2021, 11:46 AM

Child vaccination registration crosses 40% mark for Primary 4 to 6 students: Chan Chun Sing

Bookings began on Dec. 22, 2021.

December 26, 2021, 11:45 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.