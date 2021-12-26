LTA hashtags #NoWayHome after impounding 10 devices & 6 vehicles over Christmas weekend

In a Facebook post on Dec. 26, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) revealed that it had detected a total of 215 vehicle-related offences and 111 active mobility offences over festive weekend.

This included illegal exhaust modifications, non-compliant window tinting and license plates, as well as riding motorised devices on footpaths.

Deterrence purposes

LTA officers worked closely with other agencies, such as the Singapore Police Force (SPF), the National Parks Board (NParks) and the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) to carry out its operations, including a major enforcement effort on Christmas Eve.

The multi-agency enforcement effort was meant to "deter errant active mobility users and illegal car modifications."

A road block was set up along Penang Road together with Traffic Police to check for vehicles with illegal modifications and traffic offences.

Some were found to have non-compliant window tinting, suspected illegally modified exhausts, or were carrying goods that exceeded the permissible laden weight limit.

10 devices and six vehicles impounded

Over the course of LTA's operations, a total of 10 devices and six vehicles were impounded.

Among the other offences was one where an underaged rider was caught using a PAB outside Marina Bay Sands.

According to the LTA, users of such devices must be at least 16 years old.

Motorcycles and PABs are not allowed on footpaths.

In its post, LTA urged members of the public to observe its guidelines and regulations, and to not let "irresponsible behaviour mar the festive experience [...]."

It also reminded the public that a new regulation—where cycling groups must not exceed the maximum length of five bicycles (or ten cyclists when riding two abreast where permitted)—will kick in from Jan. 1, 2022.

All images via LTA's Facebook page