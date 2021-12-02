Loof rooftop bar closing in Feb. 2022 after 17 years due to Odeon Towers reno, seeking new location

Loof, a pioneer in the rooftop bar scene here, will be closing down in Feb. 2022.

The bar broke the news to its Facebook and Instagram followers on Dec. 1, explaining that the impending closure was due to construction work at Odeon Towers, which it said would take "over two years".

This work is scheduled to begin in Mar. 2022, and thus, Loof's last day of operations will be Feb. 27, 2022.

Earlier this year, property developers UOL unveiled a plan to enlarge Odeon Towers (331 North Bridge Road) after having purchased the adjacent space (333 North Bridge Road) in Dec. 2019, according to OfficeFinder.

Loof's posts included a selection of photos of staff and patrons of the bar, even as it looked back on how it was "conceived as the place to celebrate local culture in all its wonderful idiosyncrasies", some 17 years ago.

The post also featured the bar's iconic "风和日丽" (a Chinese idiom describing gentle wind and sunny weather) neon sign, the subject of many a tipsy Instagram post.

Loof set to return

Loof is not closing down for good, however.

The establishment promised to return "as soon as we find ourselves a new home".

Supporters of Loof can look forward to a "final hurrah", involving "a one-day-only radio station on New Year’s Day, a long-awaited comeback and much more!", according to the bar's social media posts.

The bar added:

"Thank you for all your love and support over the years. From the bottom of our hearts, we’re so glad you came up."

Follow and listen to our podcast here