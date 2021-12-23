Back

World champion Loh Kean Yew delivers food hampers to needy to 'give a little back to S'pore'

Ashley Tan | December 23, 2021, 07:01 PM

Two days after returning home to Singapore following his world championship win in Spain, shuttler Loh Kean Yew joined volunteering efforts on Dec. 23 to give back to the community.

Loh, alongside national shuttler Yeo Jia Min, took part in a charity drive organised by the Boys’ Brigade Share-a-Gift (BBSG) project to deliver food hampers to beneficiaries from less privileged backgrounds.

The BBSG project is supported by the National Council of Social Service (NCSS) and the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF).

Photo from The Boys' Brigade

Photo from The Boys' Brigade

Loh shared that he found the volunteering experience "meaningful and eye-opening", as he had "never done this before".

"This is the first time I've actually seen them (the beneficiaries)," he added.

Loh continued that he would like to take part in similar volunteering projects in the future if his schedule allows for them.

Photo from The Boys' Brigade

Appeal for donations and volunteers

The BBSG 2021 project was launched on Nov. 20, and aims to fulfil the wishes of 44,167 beneficiaries.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic has made it more challenging to carry out the donation drive.

According to the Boys' Brigade, only 72 per cent of its donation target has been reached. In addition, only 50 per cent of the 200 delivery slots from Dec. 26 to 29 are filled.

Chairman of BBSG 2021 Henry Tan said that the shift from physical food items and gift collections to cash donations via online platforms was a contributing factor to the donation drive's slow progress and "reduced visibility" as well.

The Boys' Brigade is thus making a final appeal for donations and more public volunteers to register for delivery slots.

Members of the public who wish to donate can do so via the following digital platforms from now until Dec. 31:

In addition to digital donations, the public may order food hampers for the beneficiaries via FairPrice On.

Members of the public can also take part in a volunteer drive to deliver supermarket vouchers door-to-door, which will end on Dec. 29 (excluding eve of and on public holidays).

All volunteers will be required to be fully vaccinated and to adhere to safe management measures.

You can find more information about BBSG2021and register online here.

Top photo from The Boys' Brigade

