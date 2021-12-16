Badminton: S'porean Loh Kean Yew beats opponent in 25 minutes to go to next round in Spain

Singaporean Loh Kean Yew beat Austria's Luka Wraber 21-4, 21-8 in 25 minutes on Dec. 15.

His win sees him make it to the third round of the men's singles at the BWF World Championship in Huelva, Spain.

Loh, 24, is ranked 22nd in the world.

Wraber is ranked 93rd.

The Singaporean will next face Germany's Kai Schaefer or Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen.

Before this latest victory, Loh stunned the badminton world after he defeated world number one Viktor Axelsen in the first round of the competition on Dec. 13.

Axelsen is widely considered as Loh's mentor.

Loh is currently the only Singaporean in the tournament.

Singaporean woman badminton player Yeo Jia Min was defeated by Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour in the second round of the women's singles on Dec. 14.

Yeo, ranked 16th in the world, lost 15-21, 21-8, 15-21 to Scot, who is ranked 21st.

Top photo via Loh Kean Yew Instagram

