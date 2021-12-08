Back

Loh Kean Yew's coach beats chest vigorously like a gorilla to motivate him during matches

Kelvin Ho was once a national shuttler too.

Alfie Kwa | December 08, 2021, 11:18 AM

Events

Singgate Digital Lock 12.12 Sale: Season Of Gifting to your loved ones

01 December 2021 - 12 December 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Passionate badminton fans may have seen national shuttler Loh Kean Yew's badminton coach, Kelvin Ho, beating his chest during his games.

Ho has apparently done this so vigorously that he cramped up from it, he revealed in an interview posted on the Singapore National Olympic Council's (SNOC) website.

Court-side cheerleader

Kelvin Ho and Loh Kean Yew at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Image from SgOlympics/IG.

In the SNOC interview, the coach likened his action of beating his chest to something a gorilla might do.

He revealed that he does it to let Loh know he's there to support and motivate him throughout the match.

Ho added that with Loh playing in major badminton games including the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, he could be overwhelmed with emotions and lose his focus amid the game.

So, he becomes Loh's cheerleader, reminding him to be brave during critical moments.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Loh Kean Yew OLY (@lohkeanyew)

From left to right: Yeo Jiamin, Kelvin Ho and Loh Kean Yew. Image from SgOlympics/IG.

Once a national shuttler

Before turning to coach, Ho wanted to be a professional badminton player and previously represented Singapore at the 2009 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games.

Ho quit school at the age of 17 to pursue his dream, according to the recent SNOC interview.

A letter published in 2011 on The Straits Times (ST) also revealed that Ho committed to becoming a full-time shuttler despite his father's objection.

At age 21, he was however told to leave by the Singapore Badminton Association (SBA) as he was "too old to make it to world-class excellence", according to a 2011 ST's report. 

A dedicated and passionate coach

Now, Ho, who is 31 this year, is the SBA singles' assistant coach and under his wings are some of  Singapore's top badminton players like Loh and Yeo Jia Min.

He's also coached other players at the SEA Games in 2015 and 2019 and at the Youth Olympic Games and Commonwealth Games in 2018.

SBA’s technical manager and former national shuttler, Jiang Yanmei, described Ho as a dedicated and passionate coach, according to the SNOC interview.

Ho added that coaching national athletes does not come without difficulties.

He said in the SNOC interview that one of his biggest challenges as a coach is trying to convince his players to trust his game plan, and this does not happen overnight.

Ho will talk to players and walk them through what he has planned so that they can understand and accept his strategy.

The game plan for Loh this year was to improve his fitness, focusing particularly on his speed and strength in the games.

That game plan seems to work out well as Loh came in second place at the Indonesia Open men's singles, losing only to world number two and Olympic gold medallist Viktor Axelsen in the finals after a valiant match lasting 59 minutes.

Following which, he has also reached a new career-high, now ranking 20th in the world.

In tribute to Ho, Loh wrote on Instagram: "Thank you Coach Kelvin for all that you have done for me and Singapore badminton."

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SNOC (@sgolympics)

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from SgOlymics/IG and Loh Kean Yew/IG. H/T: Singapore Olympics

Hougang bakery makes cakes with cigarette packets, condoms following customers' requests

The owner and baker said that he’s merely fulfilling customers’ requests.

December 08, 2021, 04:44 AM

Democracy always an 'ideal' cherished by China: Chinese Communist Party

Its white paper on "democracy" was published a few days ahead of the U.S.' Democracy Summit.

December 08, 2021, 03:43 AM

700 new Covid-19 community cases, 8 deaths in S'pore on Dec. 7

The current overall ICU utilisation rate is 53.3 per cent.

December 07, 2021, 10:43 PM

Chinese President Xi Jinping wants religion to be regulated & 'sinicised'

The government will 'guide' religious figures and followers to practise and nurture core socialist values.

December 07, 2021, 10:37 PM

Literally half wine glass exists for anyone pretending to control their drinking

Gives you the illusion of a full glass of wine.

December 07, 2021, 08:04 PM

S'pore remains 'deeply concerned' about recent developments in Myanmar: MFA

Singapore also calls for the release of all political detainees, including Aung San Suu Kyi.

December 07, 2021, 07:42 PM

S'pore allowing Covid-19 saliva testing as pre-departure tests for travellers

Local biomedical start-up trying to make service more widespread.

December 07, 2021, 07:22 PM

Earn 2X VRPoints for shopping vouchers & parking perks at VivoCity with enhanced loyalty programme

Without the hassle of uploading receipts.

December 07, 2021, 06:55 PM

Japanese teahouse-inspired cafe serving ice cream sandwich & butterscotch popcorn tea opens opposite Tiong Bahru Market

New spot for cafe hopping.

December 07, 2021, 06:52 PM

CEO lays off 900 employees via Zoom before holidays, says termination 'effective immediately'

In an email to employees that was obtained by Forbes in 2020, Vishal Garg had also called his employees a "bunch of dumb dolphins".

December 07, 2021, 06:48 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.