Badminton: S'porean Loh Kean Yew wins again, advances to world championship quarter-finals

Go Kean Yew, go!

Fiona Tan | December 17, 2021, 12:23 PM

Singaporean shuttler Loh Kean Yew has done it again.

The 24-year-old Loh defeated Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen on Dec. 16 to advance to the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships quarter-finals.

Continued winning streak

Loh's most recent win comes just days after he slayed the titan and world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen on Dec. 14.

Going into the tournament against the Thai opponent, Loh, 24, took on an aggressive stance from the start and led the opening frame 21-4.

Loh's strategy paid off as he held on to his lead over world No. 20 Wangcharoen throughout the 30-minute tournament, and closed off the game with a 21-7 win.

Speaking to the media, Loh showed no signs of slowing down: "If I slow down, and then [my] opponent catches up, it is going to be difficult, and it might [proceed] to [the] third game."

Will face off world No. 32 next on Dec. 17

Loh's stellar performance in the past month has moved him up the ranks from his placing at world No. 39 in November 2021 to where he is presently as world No. 22.

Loh will face off India's Prannoy H. S., ranked world No. 32, in his first ever quarter-finals on Dec. 17.

Should Loh win this next round and advance to the semi-finals, he will be the first-ever Singaporean to clinch a medal and fly the Singaporean flag at the BWF World Championships.

According to Yahoo News, semi-finalists who lose at the BWF World Championships are automatically entitled to a bronze medal.

Ronald Susilo was the last Singaporean to advance to the BWF World Championships quarter finals in 2007, but he was unfortunately defeated by China's Chen Yu and went home empty handed.

Loh Kean Yew's stellar performance so far

Top image from @bwf.official/Instagram and SG Sports Tv/Facebook

