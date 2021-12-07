Pop-up Spongebob-themed cafe with Impossible Foods menu at Bugis from Dec. 16, 2021

Are you ready kids?

In collaboration with Impossible Foods, Kumoya will be serving everything and anything Spongebob Squarepants-themed from Dec. 16.

Like its previous runs, the menu is designed by @littlemissbento.

Diners are required to order a minimum of one food or drink item per person.

Spongebob-themed cafe

And of course, you shouldn't expect any less in terms of the cafe decor.

This is what it will look like:

Plant-based menu

Unlike its past concepts, most of the offerings in the upcoming Spongebob-inspired concept are made using the plant-based protein from Impossible Foods.

Here's a quick look at the menu.

Mains

"Aye-aye Captain" Impossible Japanese Croquette Curry Rice (S$24.90)

Impossible homemade plant-based katsu, fluffy turmeric rice, pineapple curry and fresh garden salad.

"I wumbo, you wumbo, he she we wumbo" Impossible Meatball Pomodoro Pasta (S$23.90)

Impossible homemade plant-based spaghetti meatballs, pomodoro sauce, parmesan cheese and fresh garden salad.

"No problemo" The Impossible Burger (S$25.90)

Impossible homemade plant-based burger patty, tamagoyaki, caramelised onions, tomatoes and sliced cheddar cheese sandwiched between Spongebob-shaped baos, served with Patrick's matcha bun, mini tater tots and fresh garden salad.

"I'm ready!" Life is Sweet Impossible Big Breakfast (S$26.90)

Impossible homemade plant-based sausage patty, tortilla, mixed beans, scrambled eggs, grilled tomatoes, fresh garden salad and mini tater tots.

Snacks

Impossible Nuggets (S$13.90)

Impossible Chili Con Carne Fries (S$12.90)

Impossible Mini Corn Dogs (S$13.90)

Hand Cut Truffle Fries (S$12.90)

Mini Tater Tots & Sweet Potato Mochi Balls (S$12.90)

Hand Cut Nacho Cheese Fries (S$12.90)

Desserts

"Let's talk funny" Pudding Parfait (S$17.90)

Hokkaido soft serve with mango and strawberry pudding, Honey Stars and fresh fruits.

"Order up!" Get Toasty Dessert Set (S$21.90)

Hokkaido soft serve with Shibuya toast, assorted marshmallows, fresh fruits, butter cream, chocolate dip and a Spongebob butter cookie.

Drinks

There are also four adorable drinks at S$12.90 each.

All items are subject to a seven per cent GST charge.

Diners can make a reservation online or walk in to the cafe.

Kumoya @ Jalan Klapa

8 Jlaan Klapa Singapore 199320

Opening hours: 12pm to 9:30pm on Wednesdays to Sundays. Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

