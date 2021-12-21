Korean YouTubers claim S'porean woman treated them unkindly & rudely when they came for holiday

South Korean YouTubers "Bunny and Mama" claimed that they were mistreated by a Singaporean woman at a Covid-19 screening facility during their recent trip to Singapore.

In a video posted on Dec. 19, the mother-daughter duo said the unpleasant encounter occurred on the day they completed their quarantine, when they were queueing for a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test at a hospital.

From the footage shown, it appears that they were at Raffles Hospital located at Bugis -- the pair later recounted their encounter at a shopping mall that looked to be Bugis+.

They claimed that the encounter left a bad taste in their mouth, and they felt like crying afterwards.

Queued for over two hours at Covid-19 screening facility

The video began with a few sentences that read, "When travelling, (we) will encounter all kinds of people. Usually, there will be good memories that we are thankful for. But on the other hand, there will also be memories that we don't wish to remember."

Bunny, whose real name is unknown, said her time in Singapore happened to be the latter.

They mentioned in the video that they did not make an appointment for the test, and so after they walked in, they had to queue for over two hours, as it was a weekend with many others queuing up as well.

They also said that an appointment would usually have to be made two to three weeks prior to the test.

"What about the elderly, the children, and those who are sick (?) Won't they also have to stand in line to do the test (?)," the subtitle on the video read.

According to Bunny, her mother patiently queued for over two hours, and she felt sorry for her.

When she left her mum in the queue to go somewhere else to fill in their personal details, she noticed that there was a commotion in the queueing area which appeared to involve her mother.

Left the queue for a while

Bunny's mum said she told a young woman that she would leave the queue for a moment, and asked the woman to help keep her place in the queue.

According to Bunny, her mum left the queue to sit down for a while, because her legs ached from standing in line for too long.

Subsequently, when Bunny's mum returned to the queue, the woman claimed that she never saw the elderly woman. She even called the staff over to tell them that Bunny's mum was cutting in line.

Bunny claimed that the woman was a Singaporean, though both she and her mum did not mention how they came to know about the woman's citizenship.

Bunny's mum further said that she was pushed and tugged at, and the people there wanted her to go to the back of the line to queue all over again.

And as the elderly woman did not speak English or Mandarin, she could not explain her situation to the workers there.

Treated like a liar

Bunny's mum said she felt embarrassed as she was treated like a liar, and even felt like asking the people there to check the CCTV footage.

Fortunately, Bunny later stepped in to help her mum explain the situation to the worker in Mandarin, and they were both told to go to the front of the line after clearing the air.

"If I didn't know Mandarin, we would have to queue again for two hours, just because of that woman," Bunny said.

Subsequently, as they were walking to the front of the queue, they said the people queuing up kept staring at them as if they did something wrong.

They also said that those people seemed to be scolding them in Mandarin while gesturing at them with their fingers.

"How would (those people) feel if they were scolded in South Korea and were scolded in Korean?" Bunny added.

The incident was not recorded on camera as the YouTuber was told to stop filming.

"How can they be so cold-blooded to foreigners"

Bunny opined that the people at the screening facility should have tried to communicate with them instead of treating them like liars.

She also thought that those people should have offered them assistance since they're foreigners and their mastery of English and Mandarin were not that good.

Bunny's mum exclaimed, "How can they do this, how can they be so cold-blooded to foreigners?"

Compared with their experience in Taiwan

Bunny said such a thing would not have happened in Taiwan.

The content creator claimed that people in Taiwan were willing to hear her out and help her whenever she needed assistance.

"(I) can't understand why (the woman) could be so unkind. (...) If the locals treat us like this, who would want to come to Singapore?" she added.

Mum's birthday trip

According to Bunny, their trip to Singapore was to celebrate her mum's birthday, but the unpleasant encounter left them shocked and angry.

Towards the end of the video, Bunny claimed that her mum cried and stayed in their hotel for the entire day after the encounter.

Her mum also did not eat much as her mood was affected.

With this experience, Bunny vowed to be more friendly to foreigners travelling to South Korea.

Top image via Bunny & Mama/Youtube